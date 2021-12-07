Cumberland’s men (6-2, 2-2 Mid-South Conference) dominated No. 21 Shawnee State (6-3, 2-2 MSC) 88-66 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court last Saturday.
Tavon King led the Phoenix in scoring with 23 points on the night.
Shawnee State opened the game with a 7-2 run on the Phoenix, and CU rallied back into the game to tie it at 11-11 after free throws from Tyler Byrd.
Byrd gave the Phoenix a 14-11 lead on a deep three with 13:39 to play in the first half. CU never looked back and grew their lead to ten points at 25-15 at the 9:29 mark on a jumper from Jordan Stephens.
Tavon King had quite the first half as he hit four straight 3-pointers to give the Phoenix a commanding 43-29 advantage. Cumberland took a 46-32 lead into the break after a tremendous first-half shooting the basketball.
Cumberland had a field goal percentage of 52.9 in the first half compared to Shawnee State’s 48.8%. The biggest difference in the first was CU’s shooting from three as they hit 62% of their attempts compared to the 16% of Shawnee State. King led the Phoenix with 15 points in the first half, going 4-5 from three.
The Phoenix continued their solid play into the second half as they claimed a 20 point lead over the Bears with a layup from King at the 16:31 mark. Following a Malachi Johnson layup at the 11:13 mark in the second half, Cumberland led Shawnee State 67-49.
The Phoenix continued to keep the door closed on the Bears as they grew the lead 80-54 on a layup from King. The Phoenix high-powered offense kept adding points to the board as they went on to defeat the Bears 88-66.
Cumberland finished the game with a field goal percentage of 51% compared to 46% from Shawnee State. One of the biggest differences in the game was that the Bears went 1-of-16 from three-point range, while the Phoenix went 9-for-25 from three.
Leading the Phoenix in scoring was King who finished the night with 23 points on 9-13 shooting from the field. Four other Cumberland players finished in double-digit scoring, beginning with Tyler Byrd’s 13 points, followed by Aaron Ridley and TJ Stargell with 11 points apiece and 10 from Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens.
Nassir Coleman led the Phoenix with 11 rebounds in the game, four of which came on the offensive glass. Ridley led the team in assists with three in 29 minutes of action.
Cumberland takes the court on the road on Thursday against Union University at 7:30 p.m. in Jackson.
CU ladies fall to Bears 70-65 at home
Cumberland’s women (4-6, 1-4 Mid-South Conference) fell to visitingShawnee State (3-5, 2-2 MSC) 70-65 last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Tyra Johnson led the Phoenix in scoring with 21 points.
Johnson came out of the gates on fire burying a jumper and a 3-pointer from the wing to give Cumberland a 5-2 lead after the first minute of play. Shawnee State hit a layup and made two free throws to get a lead before Swafford made a wide open layup.
Sexton drained a triple in the corner and SSU knotted it up at 10 when both offenses stalled after the media timeout as Cumberland held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
The two teams battled back and forth to start the second quarter. Cumberland trailed Shawnee State 25-22 with 54 seconds to play in the first half and Johnson came up with a big three from the corner to tie the game up at 25-25.
Neither team shot particularly well in the first half with CU shooting 31% from the field and Shawnee State shooting 23.5% overall.
The Bears started out the third hot with a 9-0 run to claim a 34-27 lead over the Phoenix. CU came back strong and tied the game up at 32-all on a big shot from Swafford with 5:26 to play in the third.
The two teams traded points until the last three minutes of the third. Cumberland went on a 5-0 run capped off by a nice move inside from Keara Sexton to give the Phoenix a 48-43 lead at the end of the quarter.
Shawnee State had an answer for the Phoenix to start the fourth as they pulled out a nine point run of their own to lead 52-48 with 6:48 to play in the game. With just over six minutes remaining in regulation, The Bears led the Phoenix 54-48.
Cumberland played hard throughout the rest of regulation and battled back to trail 66-63 with 19 seconds remaining. The Phoenix were not able to pull off the late comeback and fell 70-65 to the Bears.
Neither team shot the ball well on the day as both teams ended the game going 36% from the field. The biggest difference in the game was the 19 turnovers committed by CU compared to the 12 of Shawnee State. Shawnee State also went 18-22 from the free throw line while Cumberland only had 14 attempts.
Leading the way individually for CU was Johnson with 21 points going 8-17 from the field and 3-9 from three point range. Alaina Rongos led the team in rebounds with eight to go along with 12 points.. The other Phoenix in double figures was Keara Sexton with 13 points in the game.
CU hits the road for a game against Pensacola Christian today at 5:30 p.m.
