CAMPBELLSVILLE — Cumberland’s men held on to pick up a 2-1 victory over Campbellsville on Wednesday evening at Finley Stadium.
The Phoenix (11-2-1, 7-1-1 Mid-South Conference) ran their win streak up to six matches heading into the final two regular-season games of the season. The Phoenix sit two points behind Lindsey Wilson in the Mid-South Conference standings with a chance to take over first place with a win on Sunday against the Blue Raiders.
Campbellsville (9-2-2, 5-2-2 MSC) conceded the first goal of the match after just one minute of action. The rest of the game turned into a grueling, physical defensive battle as both teams combined for just seven shots-on-goal.
Cumberland was able to take the lead after just 57 seconds of action. Campbellsville committed a foul in the box and Thomas Groenhilder knocked in the penalty kick to give the Phoenix a 1-0 lead.
A few minutes later, Campbellsville missed a goal-scoring opportunity when they played the ball to the back-post to Samuel Lendona and Nicklas Rulle made a nice save in goal.
In the second half, Cumberland had a few chances to extend the lead. Cathal Coyne missed a header just left of the far post off a corner kick and Retsin Kabambala and Brandon Gonzalez each fired hot shots that Campbellsville keeper Jeremi Campagnolo saved.
Cumberland added an insurance goal in the 79th minute on a counter-attack. Brandon Gonzalez placed a perfect through ball up to Martin Walsh and Walsh chipped the Tigers keeper for the score.
Campbellsville scrambled in the final minutes and pushed a goal across by Samuel Lendono, but ran out of time as the Phoenix held on to win.
Phoenix keeper Nicklas Rulle played well again making two saves on the match while his opponent Campagnolo allowed two goals and made two saves.
The Phoenix have a top-25 matchup looming Sunday against No. 11 Lindsey Wilson. If the Blue Raiders win they will be crowned Mid-South Conference regular season champions. If the Phoenix win, they will be in the driver’s seat to win the regular-season title with just one match remaining. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
No. 13 Campbellsville women come from behind to top No. 18 CumberlandCAMPBELLSVILLE — Cumberland’s women jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but could not hang on to it as No. 13 Campbellsville scored three second-half goals to win the top-25 showdown Wednesday at Ron Finley Stadium.
The Phoenix (11-2-1, 7-1-1 Mid-South Conference) scored two goals in the first half to jump out a quick lead, but mistakes down the stretch helped the Tigers regain the lead late and hold on to win.
Campbellsville (12-1-0, 8-0-0 MSC) scored two quick goals in the second half, Sangmin Cha scored the first goal, an own-goal by Cumberland tied it, and a penalty kick gave the Tigers the lead and the win.
The Tigers posted more shots than Cumberland, the first time this has happened in any match all season. Campbellsville had seven shots on goal to Cumberland’s four. Keeper Savanna Stubbs notched four saves in the match and allowed three goals.
The Phoenix opened up the scoring in the 10th minute on a quick counter-attack. Cumberland made an outlet pass to Ella Tuplin and she drove it up the Campbellsville side of the field. Tuplin passed it to Jennifer Segura in the middle of the field and Segura fired a shot into the upper corner of the net for the goal.
Five minutes later, Marie Bathe collected a loose ball and fired a shot from deep with a Campbellsville defender on her to extend the lead to 2-0 after just 16 minutes.
Campbellsville had a chance to get one back before the half ended, but the header from Lina Berrah missed just high and Cumberland took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Out of the break, the Tigers were the aggressors early on getting both goals back in a matter of four minutes. Campbellsville scored a goal from Sangmin Cha in the 48th minute and an own-goal by the Phoenix tied it in the 50th minute.
In the 76th minute, Campbellsville drew a penalty shot after Cumberland committed a foul in the box. Jenna Croteau beat Stubbs to the right side of the net to give the Tigers the lead in the match.
The Phoenix fought, but could not get a shot off in the final minutes to take their first loss in conference action this season.
Cumberland will be back at home this Sunday at noon to take on No. 11 Lindsey Wilson College at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
