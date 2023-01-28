Phoenix men’s second half rally falls short 76-73 to UPike

Jordan Stephens shoots a free throw in leading Cumberland with 24 points.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland’s second-half rally fell short on a desperation halfcourt heave at the horn Thursday night as the Phoenix men fell to Pikeville 76-73 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

CU (10-11, 7-9 Mid-South Conference) trailed by 16 points with 10 minutes to play. The urgency kicked in for the Phoenix as they rallied almost all the way back, but could not tie it at the horn on the last-second heave.

