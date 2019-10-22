Phoenix men score late goals to beat Cumberlands

Bakary Bagayoko scored in the 80th minute and Martin Walsh converted a penalty kick to add a late insurance goal as the Phoenix defeat the University of the Cumberlands, 3-1, Sundsy in their final home game of the year at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (8-6, 3-3 MSC) put up 14 shots and eight shots on frame. Wilson Musyoka led the Phoenix in shots with four and added the opening goal of the match. Bakary Bagayoko and Martin Walsh each recorded one goal and Tyler Watson collected one assist. Goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle played well making four saves and allowing one goal.
University of the Cumberlands (7-5-1, 3-2 MSC) also put up 14 shots, but only five of them were on target. The Patriots really pushed the tempo in the last 10 minutes of the game firing six shots, but none could breakthrough the Cumberland defense. Luis Jara posted the Patriots one goal and keeper Akililu Zambataro made five saves allowing three goals.
Cumberland got on the board first in the ninth minute when Tyler Watson found Wilson Musyoka in the box and Musyoka fired a strike past Cumberlands keeper Akililu Zambataro.
Patriots Luis Jara put in the equalizer at the 38th minute to tie the game going into the half.
Bakary Bagayoko entered the game in the 59th minute and found the back of the net after Aidan Doherty fired a shot that was saved. Bagayoko cleaned up the shot with a sliding attack for the game winner in the 80th minute.
Martin Walsh added an insurance goal on a penalty kick one minute later to seal the victory for the Phoenix.
The Phoenix will go on the road for the remainder of the season as they take on LIfe next Sunday and Campbellsville on Nov. 2 before postseason play.
Cumberland women fall in overtime
A quick score in overtime allowed the University of the Cumberlands to surpass Cumberland University 2-1 in women's soccer Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Sarah Haddock scored a single goal and Marie Bathe had one assist for the Phoenix. Alba Lorca and Naira Lopez both recorded a goal as Sara Randez and Laura Navajas both had an assist for the Patriots.
The Patriots (10-1-1, 5-0-0) outshot the Phoenix (11-4-1, 4-2-0) 19-13 with 10 being on goal to the Phoenix' five on goal. Michaela Hawthorn had seven saves for the Phoenix, while Nicole Panis had four saves for the Patriots.
In the first half both the Phoenix and the Patriots contested nine shots with the Phoenix having three on goal and the Patriots having four on goal. Haddock was able to help the Phoenix take the lead in the 31st minute by squeezing a shot past the Patriots keeper off a corner kick by Bathe to put the Phoenix ahead of the Patriots 1-0. Both defenses continued to be physical, especially a diving save by Hawthorn, which resulted as the score to remain 1-0 Phoenix lead, at the end of the first.
The second half started off fast for the Patriots as Lorca scored off an assist by Randez in the 47th minute to tie the game 1-1. Throughout the half both teams continued to contest shots, especially in the 62nd minute, Bathe attempted a shot toward the keeper but was deflected, allowing Carla Hager to attempt another shot for the Phoenix but was saved by the Patriots keeper as Panis dove for the save for the Patriots. With no shots being able to connect for a goal, the remaining time expired in regulation, resulting in overtime play with a score of 1-1.
In the first minute of overtime play, the Patriots were able to find an opening in the Phoenix defense to allow Lopez to score off an assist by Navajas, resulting in the Patriots to win over the Phoenix 2-1.
The Phoenix will be back on the road to face against Life University on Sunday at 1 p.m.
