BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men have been selected as preseason No. 4 in the Mid-South Conference cross country coaches’ poll, MSC officials released Thursday.
The Phoenix took home a fourth-place finish at the Mid-South Conference Championships this past spring. Cumberland is returning two first-team All-Mid-South Conference selections from last year in Denis Kipligat and Ethan Rhoden as well as Luke Freeman who finished in the top-20 to earn second team All-MSC honors last season.
Kipligat efforts at the conference tournament earned him a spot at the NAIA National Championships where he set a personal best with a time of 25:58 for 80th place. Kipligat has qualified for nationals in the two seasons he has spent at Cumberland. Rhoden just missed the cut in making the National Championships last season, but that doesn’t take away from the stellar start to his career. He took home a second-place individual finish at the RedHawks Last Chance 5K and posted his best time at the UAH Chargers XC Invite with a 27:12.64.
Also returning is three-time Mid-South Conference second teamer and national qualifier in 2018, Joel Barlow. The senior from Wilson Central holds 12 of the top-25 all-time program-best times in the 8K race, including three out of the top five. Barlow is the lone senior on a team chock-full of talented underclassmen.
Aiden Crockett and Andrew Cullins are returning for the second season with the Phoenix. Crockett posted a 26th place finish in the Conference Championships last season but had his best time of the year at the ‘Live at Lou’ Cross Country Classic in Louisville with 27:49.2. Cullins best time of the season last year came in his first collegiate meet at the UAH Chargers XC Invite.
Cumberland is bringing in newcomers Nickson Kipkosgei, Jacob Harzbecker and Alex Kogo. Harzbecker is a Lebanon native who attended Wilson Central High School. He earned four varsity letters in cross country and was a district champion in track. Kipkosgei is a freshman coming from Kenya. Coach Jim Seckel’s remarks about him at the time of his signing were, “He gives us an additional front runner that will compete with the top echelon runners in the conference.”
Shawnee State (Ohio) has been selected as the favorite to win the championship.
The Bears received 121 voting points in the preseason poll, including 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Shawnee State finished as the top team in the conference last season capturing the program’s fifth consecutive MSC championship and their 10th in the last 11 years.
Campbellsville (Ky.) is second in the poll with 108 voting points and the final first-place vote. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) received 96 voting points to finish third in the preseason poll while the Phoenix landed at fourth with 91 voting points.
Cumberlands (Ky.) garnered 74 points for the fifth spot in the poll with Georgetown (Ky.) gathering 73 voting points to place sixth. Freed-Hardeman and Thomas More each received 56 points to tie for seventh in the poll. Bethel (Tenn.) is ninth with 41 points.
Tennessee Southern was tabbed 10th in the poll with 39 voting points. Pikeville (Ky.) and Life (Ga.) round out the poll in 11th and 12th respectively. The Saints received 20 points with the Running Eagles receiving 17.
The Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships are scheduled for November 5 at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky.
Cumberland is set to open the season on September 10 in Florence, Ala., at the North Alabama XC Invitational.
Women picked fifthBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women was selected fifth in the Mid-South Conference cross country preseason poll after receiving 81 total votes, MSC officials announced Thursday.
The Phoenix finished sixth in the Mid-South Conference Championships back in March behind three top-15 finishes (Krone, Mastin and Petrova). Cumberland is returning three of its top performers from last season. Sasha Petrova, Elise Krone and Lebanon’s India Mastin combined for a total of seven top-20 finishes over the course of the season.
Petrova will be returning for her fourth season with the Phoenix. Sasha holds the fourth-best 5k time in Cumberland history at 19:03:23 which took place in September 2020. She was also able to bring in an individual second-place finish at the RedHawks Last Chance 5k and an individual finish of 11th in the Mid-South Conference Championships.
Krone is returning for her third season at CU. She finished first at the RedHawks Last Chance 5k with a time of 20:02:02 and had an individual finish of 14th in the Mid-South Conference Championships earning second team honors.
Mastin will be returning for her second season with the Phoenix after a strong freshman campaign, finishing third individually in the RedHawks Last Chance 5k and 11th in the conference championships. She earned second team All-Mid-South Confencere honors for her performance at the Championships. Her personal best was posted at the RedHawks Last Chance 5k with a time of 20:28:04.
Cumberland is bringing in five new runners this season, all of whom are incoming freshmen: Hope Britt, Valerie Jemutai, Sharon Jerop, Abigael Kiptoo and Daniela Rivera Rivas.
The Phoenix are scheduled to compete in six events this fall with the first one starting September 10 at the North Alabama XC Invitational.
Cumberlands (Ky.) has been selected as the preseason favorite to capture the 2020-21championship.
The Patriots received 119 voting points in the preseason poll, including nine of the 12 first-place votes. Cumberlands finished as the top team in the conference last season capturing the program’s first MSC championship since 2009.
Shawnee State (Ohio) was selected second in the poll with 105 voting points and the final three first-place votes. Campbellsville (Ky.) captured 103 voting points to come in at third with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in fourth with 88 points.
Thomas More (Ky.) garnered 73 points and is sixth in the poll while Life (Ga.) is seventh with 56 points.
Bethel (Tenn.) garnered 54 points to land at eighth in the poll followed by Georgetown (Ky.) in ninth with 49 voting points. Tennessee Southern — formerly Martin Methodist — was tabbed 10th in the poll with 29 points. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Pikeville (Ky.) round out the poll with 23 and 11 points, respectively.
The Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships are scheduled for November 5 at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky.
