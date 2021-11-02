NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men (2-0) topped Fisk 77-72 on the road Sunday to start 2-0 on the season for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Phoenix had a solid night shooting by going 29-of-67 (43.3%) from the field and 37% from three in their victory over Fisk.
The team also managed to get to shoot 71% as a unit from the charity stripe.
The Phoenix had a solid first half as they went into the locker room with a 42-36 lead over the Bulldogs. CU continued their roll into the second half, where they led Fisk by 16 points with just over ten minutes to play in the contest. The Bulldogs rallied back, but it was too late as the Phoenix take a 77-72 win over the Bulldogs on day two of the Fisk Jubilee Classic.
Part of the reason for the Cumberland victory was how active they were on the glass as a team. The Phoenix outrebounded the Bulldogs 41-36, and seven Phoenix recorded at least three rebounds.
Leading the team in scoring was senior guard Tavon King as he ended the night with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds. King also led the Phoenix with four assists on the night.
Union College transfer Kelvin Jackson put up 16 points in the victory while shooting 55% from the field and grabbing five rebounds.
Two other Phoenix ended the night with double figures. Isaac Stephens of Mt. Juliet scored 12 points while shooting 60% from the field, and Jordan Stephens added ten points and two three-pointers.
Cumberland takes the court on the road against Reinhardt University on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Waleska, Ga.
CU wins season opener at Fisk Jubilee Classic
NASHVILLE — Cumberland hung on to defeat Rust College in the season opener 68-63 Saturday afternoon.
Cumberland (1-0) held a 20-point lead with 14 minutes to play in the second half, but Rust came storming back to make it a tight game. The Phoenix shot 46.2% from the field and 27.8% from behind the arc. Cumberland struggled from the free throw line making just three free throws all game.
The Phoenix forced six more turnovers than they had with 13 steals a team. Cumberland recorded 15 assists in their first game of the season.
Tyler Byrd and Jordan Stephens each posted a team-high 17 points in the game. Byrd went 7-of-10 from the field making two three-pointers on the night. Newcomer Jordan Stephens went 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from three in just 22 minutes.
Senior guard Tavon King scored 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He had a team-high three assists in the game. Transfer senior Kelvin Jackson added eight points and three rebounds in 27 minutes. Junior Isaac Stephens of Mt. Juliet led the team in rebounds with eight while scoring two points with three steals.
Ronald Strothers had a team-high 17 points for Rust and Jordan Watkins posted 14. Rust was able to pick up 40 rebounds in the game, three more than Cumberland, but dug themselves a big hole in the first half shooting 26% from the field 16% from three.
Cumberland took a 34-23 lead into halftime. The Phoenix expanded that to get up 20 in the second half, but Rust scored 40 points in the half to make it a closer game.
