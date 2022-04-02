DECATUR, Ala. — No. 16 Cumberland men put together a 6-1 Mid-South Conference victory over the UT Southern Firehawks on Tuesday to improve their record to 9-7 on the year.
The Phoenix picked up the doubles point with two wins by the No. 2 pairing of Suarez/Wessels winning 6-3 and the No. 3 pairing of Trost Hrzic winning 6-3. The Phoenix No. 1 pairing of Vaughan/N’Goma dropped their match 6-2 to Cupertino/Rosa.
CU took all but one of their six singles matches. No. 1 Daniel Wessels topped Luis Olives 6-3, 7-6, and No. 2 Adrijan Hrzic won his match 7-6, 2-6, 1-0. German Suarez won his no. 3 singles match over Ashai Tesuya 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Dan Slapnik Trost came up short in his No. 4 match against Guilherme Cupertino 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. No. 5 Jackson Vaughan and No. 6 Sacha Colomban sealed the match for the Phoenix winning both of their matches 6-0, 7-6, and 6-2, 6-2, respectively.
Women hold off Firehawks 4-3
DECATUR, Ala. — Cumberland’s women got a big Mid-South Conference win on the road over Tennessee Southern 4-3 Wednesday in a meeting of teams who received votes in the most recent NAIA poll.
The even more important double point went to Cumberland after CU took two of the three doubles matches. Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez picked up the win at No. 1 doubles over Margaret Lucas and Emely Castro, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team for the Firehawks beat Alexandre Leisibach and Lara Zugasti 6-0, but the No. 3 team of Carly Earnhardt and Elina Sungatullina picked them up with a 6-2 win for the point.
Singles action was back-and-forth as both teams picked up three wins. Otone Odajima beat Jessica Hernandez at No. 1 with a three set victory, 7-6, 1-6, 6-0. Elina Sungatullina won at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Margaret Lucas. Sara Teorode De Morias defeated Maria Arbelaez at No. 3, 6-4, 6-2.
Lara Zugasti defeated Emely Castro after losing the first set 7-6. She bounced back for 6-2, 6-4 win in set two and three at No. 4. Yen-Ju Chang beat Carly Earnhardt at No. 5 in two sets, 6-4, 6-0 and Alexandra Leisibach had a big win at No. 6 to seal the victory, 6-1, 6-3.
The Phoenix improved to 7-7 on the season and 4-3 in Mid-South Conference play. Cumberland will be back at home today to take on Thomas More University at 2 p.m. at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
