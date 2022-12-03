WILBERFORCE, Ohio — Cumberland’s men used a late run to pull away from Wilberforce and pick up a road Mid-South Conference win, 64-58 Thursday night.
The Phoenix trailed by as much as 11 in the first half, but brought it back to just a two-point deficit at the half trailing 29-27.
The Phoenix had to battle throughout as it was a tight contest most of the game. The Phoenix were able to grab the lead with 6:05 left up by one 48-47.
Cumberland went on a run late to get up by as much as nine before holding off the Bulldogs to move to 6-3 on the season and 3-1 in Mid-South Conference play.
TJ Stargell posted 17 points in the win to lead Cumberland in scoring. Jaylen Negron added 13 points, nine of which came in the first half. Ty’Reek Johnson scored 10 points with eight coming down the stretch in the second half.
Cumberland will be on the road at No. 1 Thomas More today. CU’s audio crew will be on the call in Crestview Hills, Ky., for the game. The pregame show is set to begin at the conclusion of the women’s game with the men tipping off at 2 p.m.
