MURFREESBORO — Cumberland’s men topped No. 12 the University of the Cumberlands in a 3-2 battle in the rain at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
The game was moved from CU’s Lindsey Donnell Stadium due to the weather.
Cumberland conceded the first goal of the match in the opening minutes as Joachim Blomsterg made a long pass to Shuma Sasaki and Sasaki blasted it from 40-yards out off the left post and in the goal to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead after two minutes of play.
The Phoenix would tie it nine minutes later after a shot ricocheted off a Cumberlands defender over the goal line for a corner kick. Martin Walsh’s corner went toward the near post and Joaquin Carillo got enough on it to pass it to Austin Morenzoni at the back post for a one-timer goal to tie it.
In the 19th minute, Kam Stanley was loose at the post and fired a shot that the Cumberlands keeper Ingram Struck saved. Stanley collected the rebound and took another shot, but Struck was there for another stop.
Tyler Watson checked in and immediately made an impact. He was able to get spacing and take a shot that hit off the crossbar and the Patriots cleared away. Both teams would keep the score at 1-1 headed into the intermission.
In the 51st minute, the Phoenix played a ball up to Stanley in front of the box. Struck charged outside of the box and struck Stanley who won the 50/50 ball drawing a red card on the Patriots keeper forcing them into a new goalie and to play a man down the rest of the match.
New keeper Nathan Hart came in and was tested very quickly as the Patriots were called for a handball in the box one minute later. Stanley took the penalty kick and drilled it to give Cumberland a 2-1 lead.
Cumberland would extend the lead on a free-kick that Thomas Groenhilder passed to Edvin Grevskott outside the box. Grevskott dished it to Nawn Thang in front of the goal and he slotted it past Hart for a 3-1 Phoenix lead with just over 10 minutes to play.
The Patriots would get one goal back two minutes after as they played it from one corner to the next and found Storm Hollensted for the goal.
The Patriots would fire off one last shot as time expired, but keeper Nicklas Rulle made the stop for the Cumberland upset.
Cumberland (5-1-0, 1-0-0 MSC) outshot the Patriots in the match 20-11, but the Cumberlands put more shots on goal. Rulle made four saves in the win.
The Phoenix will take on Life University at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.
CU women draw with No. 6 CumberlandsMURFREESBORO — Cumberland conceded the first goal of the match in the second half, but scored the equalizer off a free kick to push the game to extra time before it ended in a 1-1 draw against the Cumberlands on Tuesday at Siegel Soccer Complex.
The match was moved from Lindsey Donnell Stadium on the CU campus due to rain.
Cumberland (4-1-1) outshot the Patriots in the match 25-14 while CU put nine shots on goal to the Patriots four.
The Patriots (6-0-1), ranked No. 6 in the NAIA, have blown past the rest of the competition up to this point including defeating three ranked teams. Cumberlands keeper Georgia Martell made eight saves in the match.
The Phoenix and Patriots battled in the first half as Cumberland was able to put up 14 shots. Brenda Cernas hit the post in the final seconds of the half, but neither team had many goal-scoring chances.
The Cumberlands finally broke through in the 51st minute as Becca Campbell committed a foul just outside of the right box. Olaya Blanco crossed it on the free-kick to Jayden Boelter who headed it past CU keeper Sabrina Graziano.
Cumberland scored the equalizer on a similar play as Kayla Travis took a free-kick from the top of the box and buried a goal in the 82nd minute.
Cernas again hit the crossbar as time was expiring on regulation to send it into overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Patriots had another opportunity on a free-kick to score, but Grace Morris headed it away from trouble and send it to the second overtime.
Both teams fired shots in the second overtime period, but neither team could score ending the match in a 1-1 draw.
The Phoenix will be back at home on Saturday to take on Life University at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
