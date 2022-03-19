No. 16 Cumberland’s men continued to play well this week picking up their second win in as many days by sweeping Oakland City on Thursday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix double teams continue their strong play by picking up the doubles point. Daniel Wessels and German Suarez picked up the first win by defeating Angel Gomez and Gustavo Marangoni 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost also made quick work at No. 3 doubles defeating Kaleb Knepp and Carlos Hernandez Cifuentes. Hughes N’Goma and Jackson Vaughan finished off the No. 1 doubles team with a 6-2 win.
Suarez picked up the first singles win defeating Hernandez Cifuentes 6-1, 6-4. Wessels won at No. 1 singles beating Andre Baltzar 6-2, 7-6 and Adrijan Hrzic clinched the win with a 6-4, 7-6 win at No. 3.
Fernando Flores swept Kneep at No. 6 to give Cumberland their fourth singles win. Sacha Colomban defeated Marangoni at No. 5 6-1, 6-2. Slapnik Trost closed the match with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Gomez at No. 4 singles.
Cumberland’s match Friday with IU-East was canceled, but the Phoenix will take on Campbellsville today at home.
Phoenix women post 5-2 win over Oakland City
Cumberland’s women took down visiting Oakland City 5-2 Thursday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
The Phoenix started the match by sweeping doubles play to get the point. Kaede Hatano and Elina Sungatullina amd Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez swept the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to earn the point. Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugasti closed it with a hard-fought 7-5 win to take all three doubles matches.
Cumberland won four singles matches against the Mighty Oaks. Sungatullina won the first match at No. 2 singles defeating Norma Padilla 6-0, 6-2. Lara Zugasti picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles over Isabela Todorovich.
Kaede Hatano defeated Kataryna Kulynych at No. 4 and Leisibach finished it off with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marta Fernandez at No. 6 singles.
Friday’s match vs IU-East was canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the Phoenix will be back in action today against Campbellsville.
No. 16 CU men take
down Shawnee State
Cumberland men’s tennis got back on track with a Mid-South Conference victory Wednesday afternoon over Shawnee State at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Doubles play belongs to the Phoenix with them winning all three matchups. Vaibhav Bisht and Fernando Flores got things going with a sweep at No. 3. Daniel Wessels and German Suarez followed behind their win with a 6-1 victory over Aiden White and Austin Hanshaw to clinch the doubles point. Dan Slapnik Trost and Jackson Vaughan tacked on a 7-5 win to pick all three doubles matches.
Sacha Colomban was the first singles player to finish handling Austin Hanshaw 6-2, 6-0 quickly. Wessels picked up the win at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-4 over Zayden Rinehart and Suarez defeated Max Mitchell in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to clinch the match for the Phoenix.
Flores, playing at No. 4, defeated Jacob Freeland in near perfect sets 6-1, 6-0. Vaibhav Bisht swept Kennen Lambert 6-0, 6-0 and Jakob Schermer finished it off with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Women sweep Shawnee
Cumberland’s women snapped a two-game losing skid with a sweep of Shawnee State on Wednesday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix took the doubles point quickly as Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugasti swept Grace Ebrhart and Katelyn Pauley, 6-0, at No. 3 doubles. Jessica Hernandez and Kaede Hatano followed quickly with a 6-1 win at No. 2 to clinch the point. Elina Sungatullina and Maria Arbelaez finished the doubles sweep off with a hard fough 7-5 victory.
Arbelaez started off singles action with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Lara Zugasti defeated Lacy Urban at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3. Elina Sungatullina picked up the clinch with a two set win over Grace Eberhard.
Hatano topped Lexy Urban in two sets, 6-1, 6-3 and Carly Earnhardt defeated Sarah Lemaster 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5 singles. Lesibach posted a 6-1, 6-0 over McKenzie Harman for the clean sweep of the Bears to move to 2-1 in Mid-South Conference play.
