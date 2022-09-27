Phoenix offense stalls against Georgetown

Cumberland nickelback Ismail Abdul-Qawee sacks Georgetown quarterback Drew Hartz for a 7-yard loss late in the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

A week after scoring 37 points in a 10-point loss, a solid Cumberland defensive effort couldn’t match the shutout pitched by visiting Georgetown as the Tigers took a 24-0 win last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.

“We flipped sides there,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said after his Phoenix fell to 2-2 for the season and 0-2 in the Mid-South Conference. “The defense played really well, especially in the second half. Offensively, we had a day kind of like the defense did last week. We couldn’t get anything going.”

