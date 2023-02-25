Phoenix open Mid-South play with two wins over UPike

Cumberland’s Cole Turney drove in three runs on five hits in Thursday’s doubleheader against Pikeville. He had one homer and was robbed of another for the only out he made.

Cumberland started Mid-South Conference play with two wins over Pikeville 5-3 and 13-3 at Woody Hunt Stadium on Thursday.

The Phoenix (8-4-1) had a strong pitching performance from Reid Madariaga in game one and the bats came alive for 13 runs in game two. Cole Turney failed to reach base just one time all day going 5-for-6 with a home run and three RBI. The only time he did not reach Pikeville’s Demarco Miller took a home run away from him. Dee Triplett went 3-for-4 in game two with a homer and three RBI. Tyner Hughes hit two home runs on the day, one in each game.

