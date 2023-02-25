Phoenix open Mid-South play with two wins over UPike

Cumberland started Mid-South Conference play with two wins over Pikeville 5-3 and 13-3 at Woody Hunt Stadium on Thursday.
The Phoenix (8-4-1) had a strong pitching performance from Reid Madariaga in game one and the bats came alive for 13 runs in game two. Cole Turney failed to reach base just one time all day going 5-for-6 with a home run and three RBI. The only time he did not reach Pikeville’s Demarco Miller took a home run away from him. Dee Triplett went 3-for-4 in game two with a homer and three RBI. Tyner Hughes hit two home runs on the day, one in each game.
Pikeville struck first in the second inning of game one, Noah Helton led off the inning with a double and came in on a sacrifice fly by Greg Lile.
But in the bottom of the inning Hughes blasted a home run to tie the game at 1-1.
In the fifth inning, Pikeville’s Lile hit a two-run homer, giving them a 3-1 lead.
But Cumberland fought back in the top of the fifth with a single by Juan Moreno that drove in a run, followed by a single from Turney that tied the game at 3-3.
Cumberland then took the lead in the sixth inning when Brandon Boxer hit a clutch pinch-hit single that drove in pinch-runner Ian Krump. Boxer came in to score on a wild pitch, giving Cumberland a 5-3 lead.
Dillon Bland checked in on the hill in the seventh and shut the door picking up his second save of the season.
Reid Madariaga threw a gem in game one tossing six full innings. He struck out eight in the game without allowing a walk. He gave up just three hits and three runs, but just two runs were earned.
UPike started off game two strong jumping out to a 3-0 lead. In the second inning, the first run of the game came in on a wild pitch. Ryan Sartin then singled to right field, bringing in Miller and Lile to give UPike a 3-0 lead.
The Phoenix started to chip away at UPike’s lead in the third inning when Santrel Farmer hit a home run to left field, making the score 3-1. Cumberland continued to score in the fourth inning when Moreno beat out a double-play ball, allowing Tim Holyk to score. Moreno then stole second in a first and third situation, the throw went through to second base allowing Xavier Torres to steal home to tie the game at 3-3.
Cumberland exploded in the fifth inning for 10 runs to bust the game wide open. Turney led off the inning with a home run to right field. Three batters later, De Triplett hit a three-run homer to right field to extend Cumberland’s lead to 7-3. Holyk went back-to-back with Triplett hitting a bomb over the center-field wall. Reid Bass hit a pinch-hit two-run double down the left field line, bringing in Boxer and Torres to give Cumberland a 10-3 lead. Turney then doubled, bringing in Bass and making the score 11-3. Finally, Hughes hit a home run to right center, bringing in Turney and ending the game with a final score of 13-3 in favor of Cumberland.
Ethan Torres picked up the win in relief tossing 4.1 innings with five punchouts allowing one hit and two walks. Kaleb Vaughn tossed a scoreless seventh inning to close out the win. Reece Milam had the start throwing just 1.2 innings. Milam gave up three runs on five hits.
With a rainy weather forecast moving the series up a day, the Phoenix and Bears were to close out the series yesterday with a single game. Cumberland now has the weekend off and will return to action at 1 p.m. Monday when Indiana-South Bend comes to Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field, followed by Bryan at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cumberland suffers lopsided loss at No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan
ATHENS, Tenn. — No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan snapped Cumberland’s four game-winning streak with a huge 26-4 victory on a windy Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored early and often, scoring 15 runs in the first three innings including a big nine-spot in the first. Cumberland scored just one run until the second inning on a Dee Triplett solo home run. In the third, Xavier Torres hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Brandon Boxer and Cole Turney slammed a homer to left field to score two runs to bring the game to as close as it would be at 11-4.
Tennessee Wesleyan continued its onslaught in the third inning with Carson Ford stealing second allowing Dan Sayre scoring on the throw. A groundout from Chad Picton then saw Aiden McClary advance to third and Ford scored. Tennessee Wesleyan scored their 14th run when McClary took advantage of a wild pitch. A single to center field by Andre Tarver then saw Cayle Webster advance to second and Parker Stinnett score.
After a scoreless fourth, Tennessee Wesleyan added two more runs in the fifth inning with a single from Sayre, followed by a grand slam from Ford. The home team continued to pile on the runs with home runs from Tarver, McClary and Picton in the sixth.
Cumberland tossed eight pitchers across six innings with Justin Boggs being tagged with the loss after not recording an out in his start.
