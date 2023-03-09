Phoenix pick up two run-rule wins over Talladega

Cumberland softball swept a twin bill from Talladega, 9-1 and 24-3, in non-conference action at Billy Dee Ross Stadium on Monday.
The Phoenix (6-5) swung it well and had strong pitching performances all day.
In game one, Talladega actually jumped out to a 1-0 after a double to score its only run of the game.
Cumberland answered back in the bottom half as Anna Lay scored after she worked her way on, stole second and third, and then scored on a throwing error as Ashley Evans reached base. Evans scored on a sacrifice fly from Abby Chappell to push it to a 2-1 lead after the first.
The game remained tied until the fourth when Cumberland pulled away with seven runs in the inning. Madison Koczersut doubled down the left-field line to score Jacey Hatfield. She then scored on a first and third double steal. A series of errors allowed Cumberland to push across four more with Evans, Ashtyn Blair and Chappell each adding RBIs, putting the score to 9-1.
Bailey Grffith picked up the win in the circle moving her to 3-3 on the season. She tossed four innings giving up five hits, one run and struck out seven hitters. Annalee Moore threw the final inning striking out two.
Cumberland dominated game two posting a 24-3 win pounding out 19 hits. In the circle, CU allowed just four hits while striking out six between Emily Cooper and Kaitlin Higgins.
The Phoenix unloaded in the first and second inning scoring 17 runs, nine in the first and eight in the second. The biggest highlight of the game was in the first inning when Koczersut ripped a three-run homer over the bushes in left field for Cumberland’s first long ball of the season.
The Phoenix tacked on another run in the third inning after Sara Brogdon roped a double to left-center and was later driven in by a single from Macy Powell.
Talladega jumped on the board in the top of the fourth inning after a single to the right-center field wall from Davis pushed across Kennedy Freeman all the way from first base.
Cumberland did not let up in the bottom half of the inning, adding six more runs on five singles and four walks.
The Tornadoes showed some fight in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs but it was too little too late.
The Phoenix hit the road yesterday to take on No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan. Pikeville will come to Ross Stadium for a three-game Mid-South Conference series Friday and Saturday.
