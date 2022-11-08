Phoenix post highest finish at MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men took third place at the Mid-South Conference Championships.
Phoenix freshman Jason Bowers won the mens individual title to earn Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men took third place at the Mid-South Conference Championships.
Phoenix freshman Jason Bowers won the mens individual title to earn Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.
Cumberland’s Judy Seckel was awarded the Assistant Coach of the Year award.
Cumberland as a team posted its highest finish at the Mid-South Conference Championships claiming third place overall with a score of 74 points. Shawnee State claimed the conference title with a score of 41 points and the University of the Cumberlands finished as the runner-up.
Bowers won his fifth race of the season with a time of 25:02.3 to dominate the field. The second-place finisher crossed the line 49 seconds after Bowers.
Denis Kipligat earned first team all-conference honors with a sixth-place finish. He had a time of 27:09.5 for his highest finish at the conference championships.
Alex Kogo and Edwin Kigen each earned second team all-conference honors. Kogo finished in 13th place with a time of 27:48.1 and Kigen crossed in 17th with a time of 28:04.5.
Ethan Rhoden came in 37th with a time of 28:59, followed by Joel Forbes in 39th at 29.00.8. Luke Freeman came in 43rd with a time of 29.11.
Ethan Garcia crossed in 82nd at 32:29.5, Max Berkey was just after him in 84th at 32:43.6, and Walter Tanui came in 94th at 33:12.9 and Jacob Harzbecker finished in 95th, 12 seconds behind Tanui.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.