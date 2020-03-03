Phoenix pound out 19-9 win over Indiana-Wesleyan

Cumberland’s bats came alive Sunday afternoon as the Phoenix hit five home runs and pounded out 17 hits in a 19-9 run-rule victory over Indiana Wesleyan to split the weekend series at Woody Hunt Stadium.
Cumberland (7-9) pounded out 17 hits and 19 runs. The Phoenix, who were swept in a Saturday doubleheader after winning Friday’s opener 14-3, hit five home runs as the wind was whipping toward right field at Ernest L. Stockton field.
Joey Fregosi posted three hits, including two home runs. Tyler Stokes hit his fourth homer of the season. Chandler Hughes touched them all for the first time this season. Josh Morgan recorded three hits, including a towering home run to left-center field, and Tyler Jones picked up two doubles.
Starting pitcher Daniel Alvarez (3-1) tossed five innings giving up seven hits, six runs, five earned, and struck out five. He was relieved by Matt Rowe, who did not record an out before being pulled for Kobe Carter. Carter finished off the last two innings of the run rule victory without giving up a hit.
Jake Engelkes (1-2) picked up the loss only going 21/3 innings giving up eight hits, eight runs and two home runs. Gabe Flease entered after the Phoenix chased Engelkes and struggled as well giving up eight hits and seven runs in 11/3 innings. Cam Saunders and Hunter Hoffman threw the final two innings.
Alvarez walked the leadoff batter of the game, but it was quickly erased via a groundout double play. Stokes put Cumberland on the board first with a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the first.
In the top of the third, Fregosi led the inning off with a line drive missile over the right field fence for his first home run of the year. Vaughn followed that with a double and Hughes drew a free pass after getting down in the count 0-2. Stokes as well walked to load the bases for Gordon who roped an 0-2 breaking ball to left field for a two RBI single. Jones followed that with a two run double over in the left center gap chasing starting pitcher Engelkes. New pitcher Gabe Flease did not fare much better giving up another home run to Fregosi and two batters later a bomb to Chandler Hughes.
Wildcats get one back after a leadoff walk and a two out error, but Cumberland gets the run and more back in the bottom half. Morgan hit a double to left center, Jones doubled to right center and Chase Ford singled Jones home. Fregosi doubled to right bringing courtesy runner Corey Perkins home. Vaughn hit an RBI single to right. 15-1 Phoenix after four.
Denver Blinn homered to right for two runs in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half, Stokes singled up the middle and Gordon walked setting up an absolute bomb to left center by Morgan. 18-3 Cumberland after five innings.Wesleyan put up six runs before Cumberland recorded an out in the sixth highlighted by a grand slam by Tye Thixton. Gordon walked in the bottom of the sixth to add on an insurance run and give the Phoenix the run rule victory after the completion of the seventh inning.
The Phoenix have a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at home versus IU-Kokomo before traveling to Portsmouth, Ohio, for their first Mid-South Conference weekend of the season against Shawnee State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.