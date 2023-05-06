Phoenix power past Georgetown to stay in winner's bracket

Cole Turney

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cole Turney blasted his school-record 29th home run to give Cumberland the lead in the sixth and Dee Triplett put the icing on the cake with a grand slam in the seventh as Cumberland powered past Georgetown 12-9 in the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday.

Cumberland (33-11-1) stays in the winner bracket and was to take on Freed-Hardeman yesterday, weather permitting.

