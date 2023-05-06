Phoenix power past Georgetown to stay in winner's bracket

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cole Turney blasted his school-record 29th home run to give Cumberland the lead in the sixth and Dee Triplett put the icing on the cake with a grand slam in the seventh as Cumberland powered past Georgetown 12-9 in the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday.
Cumberland (33-11-1) stays in the winner bracket and was to take on Freed-Hardeman yesterday, weather permitting.
Mitch Rogers picked up the win on the mound improving to 7-3 on the season. Rogers went six innings working in and out of trouble. He gave up six hits, five runs, four earned with four punch outs. Ian Schilling recorded a nine-out save to hold off the Tigers in the win.
Cumberland bopped three homers in the game as Tim Holyk started the scoring with a solo shot, Turney’s huge homer, and Triplett’s grand slam. Tyner Hughes went 3-for-5 with a double while Turney went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Holyk went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Turney moved past Donnie Burkhalter’s mark of 28 long balls set in 2005.
Georgetown in the top of the first wasted no time capitalizing on a Phoenix miscue on the first play of the game. Rogers then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases, but he induced a tailor made double play ball and a groundout to hold the Tigers to just one run.
Cumberland worked the bases full after Krump drew a walk, Hughes singles through the left side, and Triplett reached on an error, but Castillo got Sanders to hit into a fielder’s choice for the third out of the inning, 1-0 Tigers after one.
Georgetown catcher Luke Lindamood drilled a solo shot to lead off the third and with two outs Hank Schinellar hit a two-run homer to expand the lead to 4-0 through three.
Holyk put CU on the board with his 15th home run of the season to right field to lead off the fourth and ignite the Phoenix. Farmer and Moreno drew back-to-back walks and Turney came through with two outs with an RBI-single to right. Hughes followed with an RBI-single to left to make it a one run game, 4-3, through four.
The Tigers got a run back in the fifth as Schinellar delivered a two-out RBI-double in the gap to score Nick Lopez from first and give GC a two-run cushion again, 5-3.
In the sixth, Farmer beat out an error on the infield and Krump drew a walk to put two men on for Turney. On a 3-1 pitch, Turney hit a towering home run to right-center to not only give the Phoenix a 6-5 lead, but also break the single-season record in home runs with his 29th of the season and also chasing the starter from the game. The scoring didn’t stop there as Hughes roped a double and Triplett and Sanders each walked to set up a two-RBI single from Holyk for a five run inning and a 8-5 lead through six.
The Tigers pushed across two in the top of the seventh to cut it back to 8-7 game.
In the bottom half, Farmer singled to lead off the inning and Krump was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second and Turney up. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, the Tigers elected to intentionally walk Turney to load the bases for Hughes with one out. Georgetown got Hughes swing, but Triplett made them pay with a grand slam over right-center for a 12-7 lead through seven. Triplett’s 16th home run of the season.
The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth as Payton Rios hit a two-run homer.
Six Phoenix earn baseball All-MSC honors
Cumberland’s Cole Turney, Tyner Hughes and Dee Triplett earned first team All-Mid-South Conference honors, Chewy Sanders was named second team All-Conference and pitchers Trevor Muzzi and Ethan Torres made honorable mention, it was announced Thursday.
Turney highlights the list of Phoenix players to earn all-conference after putting together one of the best seasons in program history with the bat. He has tied the school record in home runs in a season with 28, leads the nation in batting average at .526, on-base percentage at .675 and slugging percentage at 1.351. Each mark is not just the top mark in the NAIA, but they are best across all levels of college baseball. Turney also leads the Mid-South in walks with 41 and is second in the league in runs scored at 65.
Turney has been named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week twice this season, NAIA Player of the Week once and TSWA Player of the Week.
Hughes earn first team honors for the second straight season. He has been a super utility player for the Phoenix playing all over the diamond this year. He has blasted 21 homers, sixth in the NAIA, while hitting .375 with 61 RBI. He has earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors once this season.
Triplett made his debut on the list coming in as a transfer this season. He has swung a hot bat all year with the second-highest average amongst the Cumberland starters at .386. Triplett has also belted 15 homers and 15 doubles while driving in a team-high 67 runs.
Sanders has posted an impressive season to earn him a spot on the list. The Middle Tennessee State transfer from Smyrna in his second season at Cumberland broke out this year hitting .383 with eight homers and 34 runs batted in while also roping 12 doubles. Sanders also earned a golden glove for his defensive duties patrolling the outfield. He was errorless in the outfield while gunning down five runners with assists.
Right-handed pitcher Muzzi went 6-0 on the hill. He made nine starts throwing 42.1 innings with 35 strikeouts. Muzzi has the lowest earned-run average on the staff at 3.19.
Left-handed pitcher Torres was a swiss-army knife for the Phoenix throwing out the pen, starting some games and closing others. He made eight starts and posted a 4-1 record while also making the most appearances on the mound for Cumberland at 17. Torres has a 3.25 ERA after throwing 52.2 innings and striking out 49 batters.
The Cumberland baseball team led the Mid-South Conference in Academic All-Conference selections with 28. The honor is given to student-athletes with a 3.25 GPA or greater with at least sophomore status: Ethan Baird, Reid Bass, Will Caro, Trenton Duchsherer, Santrel Farmer, Dylan Forbes, Peyton Grant, Will Graves, Ethan Greer, Gaines Haussin, Tyler Holt, Wyatt Hurt, Dillon Johnson, Joseph Koon, Ian Krump, Zach Lee, Reid Madariaga, Lucas Manning, Chris Martin, Kobe Masten, Zach Milan, Trevor Muzzi, Rance Pittman, Zachary Raymer, Chewy Sanders, Dee Triplett, Xavier Torres and Cole Turney.
Farmer was named as a member of the Mid-South Conference Champion of Character team. Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Max Harper was named the MSC Player of the Year while teammate Caden Petrey earned Freshman of the Year honors. Thomas More’s (Ky.) Mychal Grogan was voted the MSC Pitcher of the Year.
Cumberlands’ Brad Shelton was voted the MSC Coach of the Year while Thomas More’s Pete Chavarria earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
Harper leads the Patriots with a .428 batting average (77-of-180), home runs with 20 and RBIs with 80. He leads the MSC in RBIs, ranks second in the conference in batting average and is third in home runs. Harper’s 80 RBIs are tied for second-most in the NAIA.
Petrey is hitting .329 (49-of-149) in his freshman season for the Patriots. He has tallied 13 home runs and has driven in 55. Petrey ranks 11th in the conference in RBIs and is 12th in the MSC in home runs.
On the mound, Grogan has compiled a 9-1 record in 86-1/3 innings pitched. He has an ERA of 2.80 while allowing just 27 earned runs. Grogan has issued just 19 walks while recording 88 strikeouts. He ranks second in the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
Shelton led the Patriots to a 42-6 record and a 22-5 record in the MSC as the Patriots won the MSC regular season championship.
Chavarria helped lead the Saints to a 32-17 record and a 17-10 record in conference play.
