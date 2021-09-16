Phoenix rally from behind to defeat South-Carolina Beaufort

Cumberland rallied in the second half to tie the game on a Grace Morris header and won it in the first minute of overtime as Haley Stevens’ header found the back of the net in women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (3-1) conceded another early goal in the 15th minute as Kristen Beltestad threaded a pass outside the box to Madeline Matusik and Matusik found a streaking Madison Foshee in the middle of the box for the goal.
South Carolina-Beaufort (3-2) played strong both offensively and defensively taking 20 shots, but only six found the frame. Sabrina Graziano did not allow another goal while making five saves.
Cumberland finally got the equalizer in the 66th minute as the Sand Sharks committed a foul outside the box. Marie Bathe’s free kick went to the far post and Morris was there for directing to the near post for the goal.
South Carolina-Beaufort had a chance late in the match as Gabriella Baldo hit the crossbar and Cumberland was able to clear it away.
In the final minute of regulation, Cumberland had a corner kick that ended up with Becca Campbell outside of the box, Campbell fired a shot that missed just high.
In overtime, the Phoenix were able to end it quickly as CU capitalized on another free kick. This time Brenna Swiger was able to find Stevens for the game-winner.
Cumberland put up 24 shots with half them on target. Beaufort keeper Mariah Ruckdeschel made 10 saves allowing two goals.
The Phoenix committed 14 fouls on the match while the Sand Sharks had 22. One yellow card was given out for each team.
Cumberland traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, for a non-conference contest with Missouri Baptist yesterday.
Cumberland climbs up in NAIA poll
Cumberland moved up one spot to No. 20 in the latest edition of the NAIA top-25 women’s soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
Since dropping a match to new No. 14 Aquinas, the Phoenix have gone 2-0 picking up an 8-1 win over Brewton Parker College and a 2-1 overtime thriller win against South Carolina-Beaufort.
The Phoenix rank inside the Top-20 in four offensive categories. Cumberland is sixth in the nation in shots per game and 13th in shots on goal with 64 in four games. The Phoenix have posted 17 assists for seventh-best in the NAIA and are 16th in total shots.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 3. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) sits just behind the Firehawks at No. 6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) moved up four spots to No. 12.
The top 5 remains unchanged as Keiser (Fla.) and William Carey (Miss.) are No. 1 and No. 2. Tennessee Southern has moved up to No. 3 while Spring Arbor (Mich.) is No. 4 and Southeastern (Fla.) has jumped up to one slot to fifth.
CU took on Missouri Baptist yesterday on the road for the first meeting between the two teams.
