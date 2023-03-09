Phoenix return to action with road win

Trevor Muzzi pitched three innings of hitless relief to pick up the win at Bryan.

 CUMBERLAND UNIVERSITY/File

DAYTON, Tenn. — Cole Turney set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning and the Cumberland pitchers did their job with five guys throwing on a staff to get a dominant 9-4 win over Bryan College on the road Tuesday.

Playing for the first time in a week after last weekend’s Mid-South Conference series at Georgetown was postponed, Cumberland (12-4-1) got it going early, scoring six runs in the first four innings while the pitchers kept the deep Bryan lineup at bay all day.

