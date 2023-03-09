Phoenix return to action with road win

DAYTON, Tenn. — Cole Turney set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning and the Cumberland pitchers did their job with five guys throwing on a staff to get a dominant 9-4 win over Bryan College on the road Tuesday.
Playing for the first time in a week after last weekend’s Mid-South Conference series at Georgetown was postponed, Cumberland (12-4-1) got it going early, scoring six runs in the first four innings while the pitchers kept the deep Bryan lineup at bay all day.
Trevor Muzzi picked up the win in relief, throwing three innings without allowing a hit with three strikeouts. Just one batter reached on Muzzi via a walk. Ethan Torres started the game and threw well again, tossing the first two frames scoreless. Reece Milam threw the sixth and seventh giving up just one hit, a solo home run. Kaleb Vaughn threw the eight allowing one run on one hit and two strikeouts and Dillon Bland picked up the final three outs as Bryan’s Bryson Lofton hit a two-run homer, his second of the game.
Turney set the tone with a moonshot to right in the top of the first to give Cumberland an early 2-0 lead.
The Phoenix, whose last game was an almost identical 9-5 home win over Bryan last Tuesday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field, tacked on three runs in the third inning as Chewy Sanders roped a single to left to drive in a pair and Trenton Duchsherer followed with an RBI single to the same exact spot to push it to a 5-0 lead after three. Bryan balked in a run in the fourth to give Cumberland a 6-0 lead.
After two scoreless innings, Tyner Hughes and Dee Triplett hit back-to-back doubles to add to the lead and give Cumberland a 7-0 advantage. In the bottom half of the seventh, Lofton hit an opposite-field solo shot for the Lions to put them on the board.
Bryan tacked on another run in the eighth on a double by Dante Morton to cut it to 7-2.
In the ninth, Hughes launched a two-run shot off the hitting facility beyond left-center field to give the Phoenix those two runs back.
The Lions tried to spark a rally in the ninth with Lofton hitting a two-run blast with no outs, but Bland regrouped and got the final three outs for the victory.
Cumberland will be in action this weekend in Mid-South Conference play as the Phoenix take on Shawnee State at home.
