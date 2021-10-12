Carpenter’s pass to Taylor with 10 seconds left lifts CU to 14-10 win
Cumberland’s offense had trouble maintaining drives all Saturday night long.
But with another stalwart defensive effort, when it was time for the Phoenix O to deliver, Dylan Carpenter and Jaylen Taylor were ready to deliver.
Carpenter lofted an 8-yard pass to the corner of the end zone where Taylor won a one-on-one battle to snag the football for the lead with 10 seconds to play in a 14-10 win over No. 21 University of the Cumberlands at Nokes-Lasater Field.
A 1-3 CU team beating a 4-0 UC squad officially qualifies as an upset. Phoenix coach Tim Mathis begged to differ.
“This isn’t an upset,” Mathis said after the Phoenix pulled even in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division at 1-1, the same as the Patriots. “This is who we are as a football team when we play four quarters.”
Mathis said after the Phoenix started 0-2 he wanted to see them establish their identity as a running offense.
They did that Saturday as they drove 73 yards on 14 plays, with a roughing-the-kicker penalty keeping the drive alive on a punt. Treylon Sheppard ran the ball nine times before Taylor’s only carry of the night went for 19 yards and a touchdown with 8:10 gone in the contest.
But Sheppard, who led Cumberland’s 198-yard rushing attack with 79 on 18 carries, injured his toe and exited the game for the equivalent of a full half, during which time the Phoenix offense struggled.
CU’s defense, a constant most of the season, especially lately, marched on. It surrendered a 32-yard field goal to UC’s Trip Holloway with less than four minutes to play in the first quarter to cut the Cumberland lead to 7-3.
A fourth-down offsides penalty on the Phoenix defense kept the Cumberlands alive to a first-and-goal at the CU 5-yard line, from where Devin Jones ran in the Patriots’ go-ahead touchdown to give the visitors from Kentucky a 10-7 lead.
Cumberland kept the score right there, even after Cumberlands coach Matt Rhymer elected to take Holloway’s 27-yard field goal off the board after the Phoenix was called for roughing the kicker. CU’s defense held and Holloway had to come back out for a 28-yard attempt, which missed wide left with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
Mathis called that sequence the key to the game.
“We won the ballgame right there,” Mathis said. “For 11 plays inside the 10, they don’t score a touchdown, that won the football game for us.”
In the meantime, Sheppard had returned to the lineup as he, James Christian and Nick Burge began moving the ball on the ground and Carpenter made some quick hitters over the middle and out to the flats.
“(Sheppard’s) the leader of our team,” Mathis said of his impact on the running backs. “They kind of feed off of him.”
And that running game helped make the difference in the end.“They couldn’t run the ball, we ran the ball,” Mathis said after UC was held to 101 yards on the ground. “Our passing was about the same.
“When you get in those situations, I feel good about our football team. Let’s play great defense, let’s run the football and let’s see where it’s at at the end because I think we have a shot to win any game if we do that.”
The Phoenix moved the ball just enough for punter Matthew Pewitt to drop a punt down on the Cumberlands’ 4-yard line with less than four minutes to play. When the Patriots went three and out, CU got the ball back on its 46 with 2:03 to play. Completions of 17 and 15 yards and a Christian run of 8 helped set up the winning score as Taylor outjumped cornerback J.R. Smith for his second score of the night.
“JT is one of our big playmakers,” Carpenter said. “I knew he’d go up and get it for me. I just had to give him a shot.
“After halftime, we knew that we had a shot to beat these guys. We just all believed in one another and supported one another and built off everything we’ve been working for. We just came out with a win.”
“If it wasn’t for our offensive line and our quarterback, it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Taylor, a sophomore Indiana native who transferred to CU from Kentucky Wesleyan. “Great throw. The best throw I could get. I just had to make a play. Coaches trusted me. That’s all I care about.”
Cumberland, which will alternate home and road games from here on out, will travel to Campbellsville this coming Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff as the Phoenix try to put pressure on the Bluegrass leaders.
“We can’t lose another one,” Taylor said.
“We have played, historically, the two best teams in our conference — Lindsey (Wilson) and Cumberlands — and we’re 1-1 against them,” Mathis said. “We’d rather be 2-0 against them. We’ve won our last two out of three. We’ve got some things we can build on. We just got to keep going forward. We can’t take a step back.”
Cumberland 14, Cumberlands 10
Cumberlands 3 7 0 0—10
Cumberland 7 0 0 7—14
First quarter
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 19 run (Hunter Mathis kick), 6:50.
Cumberlands—Trip Holloway 32 FG, 3:55.
Second quarter
Cumberlands—Devin Jones 5 run (Holloway kick), 2:12.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Taylor 8 pass from Dylan Carpenter (Mathis kick), :10.
Team statistics
UC CU
First downs 16 21
Rushes-yards 35-101 49-198
Passing yards 126 135
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-24-1 11-25-0
Punts-avg. 5-44.2 8-31.1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-57 9-70
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberlands: Jamar Nuby 7-10, Ben Nixon 7-1, Harlin Brown 1-12, Devin Jones 19-79, Brandon Stuckey 1-(-1). Cumberland: Kaleb Witherspoon 2-10, Treylon Sheppard 18-79, Jaylen Taylor 1-19, Nick Burge 9-21, Dylan Carpenter 3-(-3), James Christian 11-66, Brandon Edmondson 4-20, Team 1-(-14).
PASSING—Cumberlands: Ben Nixon 10-23-1—116, Devin Jones 1-1-0—10. Cumberland: Dylan Carpenter 11-22-0—135, Brandon Edmondson 0-2-0—0, Team 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Cumberlands: Ben Nixon 1-10, Devin Jones 1-23, Brandon Stuckey 3-44, Elijah Howard 2-29, Eli Evans 2-18, Chase Overstreet 2-2. Cumberland: Kaleb Witherspoon 3-63, Jaylen Taylor 4-43, Ian Hafner 4-29.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberlands: Trip Holloway.
