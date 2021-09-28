There was nothing spectacular about Cumberland’s 19-7 win over Florida Memorial last Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
But just winning a game was enough for the Phoenix on a sunny afternoon.
“If we could finish some drives in the red zone, the score would definitely been a lot more,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said following the Phoenix’s first victory of the year. “But don’t look a gift horse in the mouth and complain about a win. We did win and that is what matters, first and foremost.”
After scoring a total of 12 points in the first two games, Mathis wanted to see a deeper commitment to the running game. He saw Cumberland carry the ball 49 times for 206 yards while Dylan Carpenter, who ran for 59 of those on eight rushes, completed 15 of 24 passes for 181 yards with no interceptions. The Phoenix also recovered their only fumble.
“We could’ve done a little better in some of it,” Mathis said. “We’re still kind of learning up front blocking-wise. With rotating three guys in there, if you’re rotating two, you probably have two guys with over 100 yards. We’re splitting it with three guys and running by committee. It’s doing a good job.
“Dylan had a lot of big runs, too, with some of the power-read stuff… We’ll take all that. We took some good shots down the field and made some plays that helped.”
The Phoenix scored on their first offensive possession ignited by Carpenter’s 30-yard deep shot to Ian Hafner down the left sideline. Treylon Sheppard got 2 of his team-leading 63 rushing yards on a touchdown. The extra point was blocked.
But Hunter Mathis, 0-for-3 on extra points to this point, finally saw a ball go through the uprights on the next series when he connected on a 20-yard field goal three plays into the second quarter.
Unlike the previous two games when Cumberland’s defense wore down, it wasn’t put into bad positions this time. Florida Memorial’s touchdown came on Antoine Williams’ 30-yard pass to George Young midway through the second quarter as the Lions pulled to within 9-7. The visitors where held to 179 total yards for the afternoon.
“We’re driving the ball left and right offensively,” Mathis said after watching his offense accumulate 387 yards. “We’re not having to put (the defense) on the field. It’s just a matter of finishing those.
“You keep them fresh, we’re pretty good defensively. The one score we gave up, we had them third-and-15 or 20 and then we had a personal foul that gave them life and they scored.”
Both teams’ kickers missed field goals — Mathis from 26 yards and the Lions’ Kesnel Baptiste from 36 — both wide left, before the teams went inside for halftime.
The teams traded punts before Sheppard’s second touchdown, from 4 yards out, and Mathis’ first made extra point, made it 16-7 with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Coach Mathis’ only real complaint came from penalties. His team drew 14 flags for 129 yards. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct foul resulted in a third-and 31 situation.
“Our undisciplined penalties and it was not keeping your composure, not keeping your head,” Mathis said. “It doesn’t matter if they throat punch you, you got to keep your composure and you can’t retaliate. How many times do you watch games and they always call the person who retaliates, not the one who does it.
“We’re going to address that the first time we get a chance to get on a field because we can’t have that.”
Hunter Mathis put the final points on the board with a 24-yard field goal with 2:13 to play.
“The first one today (missed extra point) wasn’t kicking, it was off the edge,” Tim Mathis said. “We got to do a better job of blocking. The second one was a fumbled snap. We can’t assume we can get the ball down in time. Sometimes it’s okay to yell ‘fire’ and see what happens.
“The kicking was better today because when we went in to kick field goals today, we made them, which doesn’t hurt.”
Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division play at 5 p.m. CDT (game time was changed from 2:30 yesterday) this coming Saturday at defending national champion and top-ranked Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky.
Cumberland 19, Florida Memorial 7
Florida Memorial 0 7 0 0—7
Cumberland 6 3 7 3—19
First quarter
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 2 run (kick blocked), 9:58.
Second quarter
Cumberland—Hunter Mathis 20 FG, 13:38.
Florida Memorial—George Young 30 pass from Antoine Williams (Kesnel Baptiste kick), 7:27.
Third quarter
Cumberland—Sheppard 4 run (Mathis kick), 8:09.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Mathis 24 FG, 2:13.
Team statistics
FMU CU
First downs 10 20
Rushes-yards 25-70 49-206
Passing yards 109 181
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-28-2 15-24-0
Punts-avg. 7-28.7 5-38.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-67 14-129
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Florida Memorial: Antoine Williams 8-5, George Young 16-60, Christian Edgerson 1-5. Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 20-63, Nick Burge 7-44, Dylan Carpenter 8-59, James Christian 13-41, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING—Florida Memorial: Antoine Williams 15-28-2—109. Cumberland: Dylan Carpenter 15-24-0—181.
RECEIVING—Florida Memorial: Markell Lee 3-4, Corey Stanley 2-14, Marcus Barthell 1-3, George Young 4-52, Deandre Williams 1-4, Christian Edgerson 4-32. Cumberland: Syles Corder 2-49, Brandon Pace Jr. 1-27, Kaleb Witherspoon 5-12, Jaylen Taylor 3-43, Ian Hafner 4-51.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Florida Memorial: Kesnel Baptiste 36 (wide left). Cumberland: Hunter Mathis 26 (wide left).
