CINCINNATI — Cumberland had an incredible day swinging the bats Thursday, scoring 52 runs in two games while blasting 11 homers from eight different players winning 20-2 and 32-2 over Wilberforce in Mid-South Conference play at the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

The bats were hot for nearly everybody on the team. Cole Turney hit two more home runs and reached base nine times going 4-for-5 with two bombs, seven RBI and a double. Tyner Hughes went 8-for-10 on the day with two home runs as well. Tim Holyk hit a grand slam in game one and three-run shot in game two. Dylan Forbes went 6-for-9 on the day with his first career home run.

