CINCINNATI — Cumberland had an incredible day swinging the bats Thursday, scoring 52 runs in two games while blasting 11 homers from eight different players winning 20-2 and 32-2 over Wilberforce in Mid-South Conference play at the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.
The bats were hot for nearly everybody on the team. Cole Turney hit two more home runs and reached base nine times going 4-for-5 with two bombs, seven RBI and a double. Tyner Hughes went 8-for-10 on the day with two home runs as well. Tim Holyk hit a grand slam in game one and three-run shot in game two. Dylan Forbes went 6-for-9 on the day with his first career home run.
Beiker Fuentes hit his first career home run as well in game one today. Brandon Boxer hit his fourth home run of the season and first since the opening weekend while scoring seven runs in game two. Reid Bass hit his second home run of the season in game two and Ian Krump hit a solo shot in game one.
Cumberland put on an offensive display in game one, posting an impressive 20 runs on 16 hits. The Phoenix slugged three homers, one triple, and five doubles in the game.
Reid Madariaga threw six innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters in his start. Tyner Hughes led the charge offensively with a 4-for-5 day while driving in three runs. Dylan Forbes, Tim Holyk, Dee Triplett and Santrel Farmer each recorded two hits.
The Phoenix got things rolling in the first inning by scoring four runs on two hits and two Wilberforce errors. They added six more runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Holyk for his seventh long ball of the season.
Wilberforce, whose campus is located an hour north of Cincinnati, jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning after a wild pitch pushed Gregory across from third. The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 10-2 in the third inning on a solo home run from Beau Spears.
Doubles from Hughes, Forbes and Triplett helped Cumberland answer for five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 15-2 lead. Madariaga threw three scoreless innings from the fourth to the sixth innings to shut down the Bulldogs. CU stretched its lead to 20-2 after driving in four more runs, including a two-run home run by Beiker Fuentes for his first home run as a Phoenix.
Trey McNeese entered the game in relief in the bottom of the seventh and shut down Wilberforce in order to give Cumberland a 20-2 win in game one.
Cumberland came out strong in game two scoring six runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second to take an early lead. Holyk highlighted the first inning with a three-run shot to left field. In the second, Turney hit a two-run shot to dead-center and Hughes hit a missile over the left field wall for a 9-0 lead.
The Phoenix pumped out 12 runs in the third as Forbes hit a three-run homer. Five batters later, Turney hit an opposite field grand slam, and two batters after that Hughes hit a two-run homer for a 21-0 lead.
Dee Triplett drove in two with a double in the fourth before two runs scored on wild pitches and Bass drove in a run with a single to left.
The Phoenix scored two runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh on a two-run homer from Boxer, a two-run shot from Bass, and an RBI single from Chewy Sanders and a sacrifice fly from Peyton Grant.
The final score was 32-2 in favor of Cumberland, with the team recording an impressive 28 hits on the day.
Ethan Torres had plenty of run support to pick up the win. He threw four innings giving up two runs on three hits and five strikeouts.
Yesterday’s scheduled series finale was rained out.
Cumberland is scheduled to host Tennesseee Wesleyan in non-conference action at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Milligan snaps Cumberland’s nine-game win streakMilligan topped Cumberland 11-3 Tuesday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field to snap the Phoenix’s nine-game win streak.
Cumberland (15-4-1) only had four hits through eight innings and gave up five unearned runs in the first three innings before the energy level flatlined for the remainder of the day.
The Phoenix held the Buffs off the scoreboard in the first as starter Cole Alsup worked around three first-inning walks to keep them scoreless. In the bottom half, Santrel Farmer drew a leadoff walk and stole second moving to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Ian Krump brought him in with a sacrifice fly to right, but the lead was short-lived as it would be the only lead CU had all day.
Milligan posted a four-run second inning with Jaden Steagall, Andrew Mathias, Angel Lobo and Anthony Guzman all driving in a run. In the third, the Buffaloes added a run on a passed ball to extend the lead to 5-1.
A triple, double and single to start the fourth grew the lead to 7-1 for Milligan and the visitors added another run in the fifth.
Jordan Coffey hit a solo blast to left field, his second of the season, but Milligan answered in the top of the sixth with an RBI double.
Milligan tacked on two-more in the ninth and a two-out rally with hits from Beiker Fuentes, Peyton Grant and Jacob Dukart plated a run.
Milligan’s starting pitcher Joe Ducharme turned in a strong start allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in eight innings for the win. The Phoenix had scored at least eight runs in eight consecutive games heading into Tuesday’s contest.
Alsup took the loss on the mound for Cumberland allowing four runs across the first 1.2 innings of the game. None of the runs were earned.
