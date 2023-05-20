UPLAND, Ind. — Cumberland had a chance to lock down the win in the ninth as the Phoenix led by six with Tennessee Wesleyan down to its last strike Tuesday night.

But the Bulldogs rattled off nine runs to take the lead in the ninth. The Phoenix answered with three runs to send it to extras. But in the 12th, Tennessee Wesleyan scored 12 runs to get a 30-18 win and end the Phoenix’s season in the NAIA Opening Round at Taylor University.

