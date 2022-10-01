Phoenix seek consistency at the U of Cumberlands

The University of the Cumberlands was a regular Mid-South Conference and NAIA playoff contender until the Patriots backslid the last couple of seasons.
Now, they and Cumberland find themselves on the same rung of the MSC ladder looking to climb up the standings.
One of them will do so when they put matching 2-2 records, 0-2 MSC, on the line at 6 p.m. CDT today at James H. Taylor II Stadium in Williamsburg, Ky.
Longtime Georgetown defensive coordinator Shan Housekeeper is in his first year as head coach and he appears to be starting with youth on his roster.
“Surprisingly, looking at their roster, they’ve all of a sudden gone crazy young,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Patriots. “I don’t know where all their older guys went. Their two-deep, a lot of it is filled with freshmen and sophomores.”
Housekeeper has brought Georgetown’s defense to Williamsburg, a 3-4.
The Patriots’ offense is similar to Cumberland’s, with an emphasis on establishing the run.
“They will throw out, just try to get it in the hands of their athletes,” Mathis said.
The Phoenix, Patriots and Campbellsville’s Tigers, who host Faulkner today, are looking to climb into the MSC race before it gets away. All three have identical records.
“On paper… I think it’s going to be a good contest,” Mathis said. “We’re both still in it. It’s wide open because a lot of people still have to play a lot of people.
“The biggest deal is both of us are looking to come out with a win.”
A key to today for the Phoenix would be for the offense and defense to have good days. The offense was productive two weeks ago at Pikeville before the defense rose to the occasion last week at home to Georgetown. But Cumberland lost both contests.
“It would be nice if we could be consistent on both sides of the ball,” Mathis said.
Mathis said the Phoenix are pretty healthy for today’s game.
On the weather front, it appears the remnants of Hurricane Ida will appear at today’s game as the National Weather Service is forecasting a 40-60-% chance of rain today and tonight with a high of 61 degrees and a low early Sunday of 51. That’s not Hugo Bowl (the 1989 game played between Middle Tennessee State and host Georgia Southern with Hurricane Hugo coming ashore about a hundred miles away in South Carolina) conditions, and the game is being played on turf. Winds are forecasted to be from the north at 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.