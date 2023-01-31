Phoenix snap skid with OT win

Jordan Stephens (15) celebrates his go-ahead basket in the final seconds of overtime with Cumberland teammate Julio Pascual.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men gutted out a 67-65 overtime win over Shawnee State last Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak inside a great basketball atmosphere at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (11-11, 8-9 Mid-South Conference) came through in clutch time to tie the game in regulation and then to win it in the closing seconds. They finished at 40.9% from the field with seven 3-pointers.

