Cumberland swept a softball doubleheader versus Union College last Friday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
The Bulldogs came close in the first game with a 4-3 score, but the Phoenix ran away with it in game two with a dominant 20-5 score.
The Phoenix handled the Bulldogs in game one, winning 4-3 with nine hits and three errors. Union had a total of three hits with only one error.
Bailey Griffith dominated in the circle, picking up 11 strikeouts while giving up no earned runs on three hits for her first win of the year. Ashley Evans went 3-for-3 on the game with an RBI.
The first inning was an eventful one, as Union scored a run from Katy Redmon off their only hit of the inning. Cumberland put up two runs in the bottom of the first as Abby Chappell sent Ashley Evans and Anna Lay home with a single to left field for a 2-1 score.
Cumberland jumped up by two when Ashley Evans brought in Allie Burleson with a single to left center. Phoenix pitcher Bailey Griffith shut down the Bulldog hitters as they were held hitless in the second and third innings.
Union cut Cumberland’s lead down to one at the top of fifth when Redmon singled to shortstop and Kaylee Stuckey scored a run. Cumberland had one hit in the inning but scored no runs for a 3-2 score.
Both teams pushed a run across in the sixth inning for another one run score at 4-3. Taylor Whisonant scored Megan Merritt after a CU infield error to tie things up at 3-3. Kenzie France scored Jacey Hatfield for the Phoenix to reclaim the lead going into the seventh inning.
Griffith continued to roll in the final inning, shutting down the side in order and allowing Cumberland to grab the victory at 4-3.
The Phoenix dominated in game two recording 20 runs on 17 hits. Five Cumberland batters recorded multi-hit games; Blair, Chappell, Hatfield, Koczersutand Bartley. Freshman shortstop Jacey Hatfield drove in five runs in the game.
After a three up, three down inning in the first, Cumberland scored an impressive six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two walks, a stolen base, and a wild pitch brought home the first run of the game. Blair scored on a single, Whiles scored on a double, and Hatfield scored on an error. Brylee Bartley pushed across two more runs in the inning on a single.
The Bulldogs answered with five runs of their own in the top of the second inning but they would not score again the rest of the game as the Phoenix scored 14 unanswered runs.
The Phoenix scored seven runs in the second inning highlighted by four doubles. The Phoenix added seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to one error, five singles, and a double.
Emily Cooper shut down the Bulldogs in the top of the fifth inning to complete the run rule and give the Phoenix a 20-5 win over Union College.
Cumberland will be back on the diamond at home today to take on Bryan College.
