The countdown to Cumberland softball is on and head coach Stephanie Theall has released the 2023 schedule which features four home Mid-South Conference series.
The Phoenix will face three preseason top-25 teams, two of which made it to the 2022 NAIA National Tournament.
Cumberland will open the season — Theall’s third as head coach — with a home doubleheader versus Tennessee Wesleyan on February 14. The Phoenix will head to Talladega, Ala., the following day where they will be hosted by Talladega College for a non-conference matchup.
Cumberland will be back at Billy Dee Ross Stadium for the next two games where the Phoenix will take on Union College on February 17 and Bryan College on the 21st. The Phoenix will open up conference play with a weekend in Williamsburg, Ky., for their first series of the season versus the University of the Cumberlands.
CU will close out the first month of the season on February 27 with an at-home doubleheader against Oakwood University. On March 2, the team will play in-state opponent Johnson University on the road.
The Phoenix will face Talladega for a second time on March 6, this time with a doubleheader at home. They will see Tennessee Wesleyan, also for a second time, two days later in Athens.
Conference series No. 2 of the season will be hosted by the Phoenix starting on March 10 versus Pikeville. A few days later, CU will head to Huntsville, Ala., to see Oakwood once again on March 14.
Cumberland will return home the next day and set up to play Mount Mercy University on March 15.
The Thomas More series will be on the road this year, starting on Friday, March 17 in Crestview Hills, Ky.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Phoenix, as they are set to play Bryan College on the road on March 20.
The Phoenix will host Tennessee Southern that weekend for their second at-home series of the season. Cumberland will stay in state on the road at Lane College on March 29 for some non conference play.
CU will see Johnson University for a doubleheader on April 4, this time hosted by the Phoenix. CU will then be on the road that weekend in Henderson for a conference series versus Freed-Hardeman.
The Phoenix will host their second conference series starting on April 14 against Bethel. The following weekend will be a conference road series at Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky.
CU will close the regular season with a series at home against conference opponent Georgetown on April 28-29.
