Cumberland softball has made changes in the schedule due to rain in the forecast for today and Friday.
The Phoenix have moved their games on Friday and Saturday against Thomas More to Saturday and Sunday. Both dates are doubleheaders starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
This will be the first time Cumberland has faced the Thomas More Saints in Mid-South Conference play and it will be the MSC opener for both teams.
The Phoenix started their season Wednesday at home against Tennessee Wesleyan in the debut of Stephanie Theall as head coach.
