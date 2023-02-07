Phoenix split championship dual

Cumberland’s bench celebrates Sammy Sire’s pin during the championship match against Lindsey Wilson.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland split the Mid-South Conference regular-season wrestling championship with a win over Thomas More and a heartbreaking drop to Lindsey Wilson last Friday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

It came down to the last second of the final match, but Lindsey Wilson was ultimately able to claim the regular-season champion title with a 3-2 decision in the second tiebreaker period.

