Phoenix split championship dual

Cumberland split the Mid-South Conference regular-season wrestling championship with a win over Thomas More and a heartbreaking drop to Lindsey Wilson last Friday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
It came down to the last second of the final match, but Lindsey Wilson was ultimately able to claim the regular-season champion title with a 3-2 decision in the second tiebreaker period.
No. 15 Cumberland posted a dominant win over No. 18 Thomas More to cruise into the regular-season championship match.
The Saints were the first to be put on the board after Shay Horton posted a 8-3 decision win over Ellis Haney, but it was all CU momentum from that moment on.
After back-to-back Thomas More forfeits, Ramiro Mosquera got Cumberland’s crowd excited with a technical fall over Thomas More’s Dru Baker in the 149 weight class to bring the score to CU 17, TMU 3.
Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons stepped up with a 9-6 decision win to add three points to Cumberland’s advantage. Cole Smith responded with a 10-2 major decision win over Jahmon Spiller to keep the Phoenix streak going.
Anthony Pyron picked up a 12-4 major decision of his own in the 174 weight class to give CU four more points. Austin Antcliffe followed it up with a 17-1 technical fall and Kadin Stuzman sealed the victory for the Phoenix by pinning Zach Wilson to bring Cumberland lead to 29-3.
One more forfeit on Thomas More’s end concluded Cumberland’s 45-3 victory as the Phoenix moved on to face Lindsey Wilson in the regular-season championship match.
The championship came down to the final match of the day. The Phoenix got off to a hot start out of the gates against No. 13 Lindsey Wilson but fell 20-18 against the Blue Raiders.
Lindsey Wilson’s No. 11 Conner Diamond put the Blue Raiders on the board first with a 3-1 decision over No. 22 Chris Busutil. Sammy Shires quickly helped the Phoenix retaliate after pinning Elijah Bundro at 2:10 at the 133 class to give the Phoenix a 6-3 lead.
Jared Dinh pushed Cumberland’s lead to 9-3 with a 10-6 decision over No. 22 Marckis Branford. Elijah Griffin dropped his match against No. 15 Trent Johnson in a 15-2 major decision to bring Lindsey Wilson within two.
Clemmons helped regain the momentum by picking up a 3-2 decision over Will George and Cole Smith added six points on a fall at 2:37 over Dylan Washburn to put the Phoenix up 18-7.
The Blue Raiders started gaining momentum when No. 2 Joe Koontz defeated Ryan Long in a 12-5 decision.
Austin Antcliffe dropped his match to No. 15 Corey Cannon in a 6-3 decision and JT Oldknow fell in a 12-2 major decision against No. 12 Nicholas Perovic to cut Cumberland’s lead down to 18-17.
The regular season conference championship came down to the match between No. 17 River Henry and No. 13 Carlos Figueroa. The match went all the way down to the wire but Figueroa picked up a 3-2 decision in the second tiebreaker period.
CU wraps up regular season with annual Cumberland OpenThe Phoenix had a big showing at the annual Cumberland Open featuring wrestlers from all levels across the country last Saturday.
Cumberland had 13 wrestlers compete as individuals across the 10 different weight classes. JT Oldknow was the highest finisher taking second place in the 184-weight class. Several other Phoenix made it to the consolation semifinals, but no one was able to finish top five outside of Oldknow.
Oldknow looked strong running the table with three pins to get to the championship match. He started the day by pinning Tyler McDonald from Montreat in the first round. In the quarters, he pinned Cristin Cabo from St. Thomas and advanced to the final by pinning Drew Welsh from Tennessee. Oldknow’s run ran out of steam in the finals as sixth-ranked Myles Starke posted a tech fall, 16-1, over Oldknow.
At 149, Elijah Griffin won his first match before losing in the second round of the championship bracket. Griffin then ran through the consolation bracket with four wins before conceding in the consolation semis.
At 157, Ethan Gomez picked up two wins moving to the quarters before Logan Brown from Thomas More won with a decision to send him to the loser’s bracket. Gomez then lost in the next round ending his run.
At 174, Anthony Pyron and Rocco Horvath each made it to the consolation semis where their days would end. Pyron posted three wins, two via falls, and Horvath picked up four wins with one fall. At 197, Kadin Stutzman also reached the consolation semis. Stutzman lost his first match of the day before picking up three straight to get there. He lost via a decision to Nolan Cook from Truett-McConnell to end his tournament. Beau Stokes made it to the heavyweight semifinals with two wins prior. In the semis, Stokes lost to Darron Harvey from Central Baptist and lost his next match in the consolation semifinals.
The Phoenix will now set their sights on the Mid-South Conference Championships set to be wrestled in Bowling Green, Ky., on February 17-18.
