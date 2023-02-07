Phoenix split doubleheader, go 2-1 on opening weekend

Santrell Farmer had a big day in Cumberland’s season opener last Friday, reaching base six times while going 3-for-3 with a triple and home run.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

EMERSON, Ga. — Cumberland baseball split a Saturday doubleheader picking up a 7-6 win over Point University while losing 14-7 against Indiana-Kokomo.

Indiana-Kokomo 14, Cumberland 7The Phoenix struggled on the mound in game one, walking 11 Cougars while the defense committed four errors. Cumberland’s offense produced seven runs on nine hits in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.