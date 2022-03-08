Phoenix split softball series with Shawnee State

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland split games three and four on the second day of the Mid-South Conference softball series with a 2-0 first-game win and a 9-2 nightcap loss to split the set with Shawnee State.
In Saturday’s first game, Mariah Clark and Annalee Moore combined to throw a shutout. Moore induced a groundout from Cameryn Davidson to finish off the game.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Phoenix pitchers struck out eight, while Shawnee State pitchers sat down just one, but held CU to two runs scored.
The Phoenix opened up the scoring in the first inning as Madison Koczersut drove in one when she singled in Ashley Evans. Cumberland added an insurance run in the sixth as Ashtyn Blair singled to score Koczersut.
Mariah Clark toed the rubber for Cumberland picking up her second win of the weekend. She allowed two hits and did not give up a run over six innings, striking out eight.
Emma Wargel started the game for Shawnee State. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one and walking zero. Cassie Schaefer threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Koczersut led Cumberland with two hits in three at bats with one run batted in and one run scored.
In the first inning of the second game, Cumberland got its offense started when an error scored one run.
Shawnee State pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third, a sacrifice bunt by Aleeya Adkins scored one run for the Bears and Kylie Ray’s sac fly scored another run.
Cassie Schaefer started on the rubber for Shawnee State going three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one.
Emily Cooper toed the rubber for Cumberland. The pitcher went six innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.
Cumberland University tallied one home run on the day. Mariah Clark put one out in the third inning.
Clark led Cumberland with two hits in two at bats. Shawnee State collected 12 hits in the second game.
Cumberland’s doubleheader for Monday called off due to the incoming weather in the area. That doubleheader with Bryan will be rescheduled for a later date in the season. The University of the Cumberlands is scheduled to come to Billy Dee Ross Stadium for a pair of MSC double headers Friday and Saturday.
Peach hits first career HR in first game, Copper loses pitcher’s duel in nightcapPORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland softball split the first day with Shawnee State taking game one 7-3 and dropping a tightly contested 2-1 game in Friday’s nightcap.
Mariah Clark was in the circle for the Phoenix in game one. Clark went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out seven with no walks to pick up the win.
The Phoenix launched one home run on the day. Abbie Peach had a long ball in the fourth inning for her first career collegiate home run.
Cumberland racked up ten hits in the game. Allie Burleson, Clark, and Peach all managed multiple hits for Cumberland University. Peach, Clark, and Burleson all had two hits to lead Cumberland University.
Mackenzie Hale went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Shawnee State University Bears in hits.
The nightcap was a heartbreaker for Cumberland, as they lost the lead late in a 2-1 defeat. The game was tied at one with Shawnee State batting in the bottom of the sixth when Cameryn Davidson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run to take the lead.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Shawnee State starter Camryn Davidson pitchers struck out five, while Emily Cooper sat down three.
The Bears opened up scoring in the first inning. Rebekah Badgett hit a line drive that was caught, scoring one run.
Davidson led things off on the rubber for Shawnee State University Bears. The righty surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out five.
Emily Cooper tossed all six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one.
Ashley Evans went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Cumberland University in hits.
The Bears collected seven hits in the second game. Brittani Wolfenbarker and Mackenzie Hale each racked up multiple hits for Shawnee State University Bears.
Cumberland left seven runners on base and had multiple opportunities to push across more runs. Ashley Evans led off the fourth with a triple, but Cumberland failed to get her in. Then again in the fifth, Kenzie France led off with a double and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but CU again could not get the run in ultimately losing 2-1.
