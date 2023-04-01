Phoenix split with Lane in Jackson

Reigning Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Anna Lay had four hits and three stolen bases for Cumberland at Lane this week.

 ISAAC STEPHENS

JACKSON — Cumberland softball lost a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in game one, but bounced back to get a 3-2 win and split the day on the road at Lane on Wednesday.

Game one was a pitcher’s duel between Bailey Griffith and Autumn Phillips with Lane coming out with a 1-0 win.

