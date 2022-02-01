Phoenix suffer sweep in opening weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. — Cumberland dropped both games against 10th-ranked LSU-Shreveport last Saturday, giving the Pilots the series sweep in the opening weekend.
The Phoenix (0-4) struggled to slow down the long ball again Saturday. The Pilots (4-0) hit three home runs runners on base. Cumberland’s offense came alive in game one with two home runs coming from catcher Angel Mendoza.
Game oneHome runs and walks played a huge factor for both teams in game one. Cumberland hitters walked a total of ten times with two hit batters while the Pilots collected six walks and one hit batter.
Mendoza had a huge game in his debut for the Phoenix hitting two home runs with four RBI’s.
Cole Eigenhuis got the start on the mound for Cumberland only throwing two innings giving up seven earned runs on three hits and four walks. Wyatt Folsom was first in relief throwing three innings while shutting down a strong Pilot offense through the fourth and fifth inning. Folsom recorded six outs in only six batters faced during the stretch. Ian Haigh came in to pitch for the Phoenix in the sixth tallying one strikeout, one earned run, and a walk.
Cumberland flashed some leather early in the first inning of the game. The second batter sent a deep fly ball to left center field but it was Santrel Farmer who made a run saving catch while crashing into the wall. A single and a walk loaded the bases for LSU Shreveport bringing Josh Wunnenber to the plate. Wunnenber sent a deep drive out to left center field to clear the bases for a grand slam and his third home run of the weekend.
Cumberland’s offense woke up in the second inning after a one out walk put Machibroda on base. Shelton grounded out into a fielder’s choice advancing Machibroda to second on the play bringing up Mendoza. On the very first pitch of Mendoza’s Cumberland career he sent a two-run home run over the left field wall for the Phoenix’s first home run of the early season. Glover got himself out of the inning but not before Cumberland cut the lead down to 4-2.
The Pilots responded quickly after back to back walks led to a 3-run home run by Allbry Major giving LSU Shreveport a 7-2 lead over the Phoenix.
Shreveport piled on four more runs in the bottom of the third after a couple of walks, a double, and a pair of sacrifice flies bringing the score to 11-2.
The Phoenix found themselves with bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth looking to do some damage. Back to back walks and a wild pitch brought home two runs before Stokes’ 2-RBI single scored two more making it an 11-6 game.
Cumberland continued to fight in the top of the fifth after a lead off walk led to Mendoza hitting his second 2-run home run of the game.
Things started getting very interesting for the Phoenix in the top of the sixth as they found themselves with bases loaded and no outs. Guitreau got the call out of the pen for the Pilots and shut the scare down for Cumberland by striking out six of the seven batters he faced in the game.
Game two
Shreveport’s pitching shut down the Phoenix in game two by striking out 14 hitters and only giving up four hits. Cumberland third baseman Tyner Hughes went an impressive two for three with one RBI in the game.
Jack Webb got the nod in game two for the Phoenix, pitching three innings allowing two runs on six hits. James Raffauf, Wiley Barton, and Brett Walton each threw scoreless innings in relief.
LSU Shreveport struck first again in game two after a single and a double set up runners on second and third for Zyon Avery. Avery hit a single up the middle bringing in both runners to the plate to help give the Pilots an early 2-0 lead.
After a deep fly out to left, Stokes was able to handle a strong line drive and quickly flip it over to first base to turn an innin-ending double play.
The Pilots’ big inning came in the bottom of the fourth after a walk, error, and two singles set up a 3-run home run for Zeke Maldonado. The Phoenix walked the bases loaded forcing a pitching change to James Raffauf. Unfortunately a wild pitch from Raffauf led to all runners advancing bringing in another run giving the Pilots a 7-0 lead.
Hughes finally broke up the Pilots no-hitter in the top of the fifth inning with two outs by hitting a hard line drive into left field off of the third baseman’s outstretched glove.
Cumberland’s offense finally broke through in the seventh. A walk and a wild pitch helped advance Ethan Shelton to second base before Tyner Hughes was able to bring him home on a RBI single. An error and a hit batter loaded the bases for Cumberland when Reid Bass got hit by a pitch to bring in the second and final run of the game.
Five different Phoenix batters recorded a hit in the games, tallying nine walks and three runs. Cumberland’s pitching staff totaled 10 K’s with 16 BB/HBP.
The No. 10 Pilots showed their strengths in their pitching staff by collecting 23 strikeouts, with 15 of them coming in Game Two.
Game oneCumberland struggled to get the bats going early in game one against LSU-Shreveport. The Phoenix recorded three hits and seven walks while the Pilots collected 12 hits and three walks.
Trevor Muzzi got the start for the Phoenix in game one pitching 22/3 innings giving up six runs on six hits while recording three strikeouts. Santrel Farmer, Jayden Hanna, and Nolan Machibroda each recorded a hit in the contest.
After a quick 1-2-3 inning from Muzzi in the first, The Pilots hitters locked in for the second inning getting a lead off triple followed up immediately by a 2-run home run from Josh Wunnenber to give the Pilots a 2-0 lead.
The Pilots kept their foot on the gas in the third with back to back home runs. Wunnenber hit his second homer of the day, this time being a 3-run blast to center. The very next batter Zyon Avery hit a solo shot to right to help extend the Pilot lead to 8-0 while forcing a pitching change.
A walk and a hit by pitch set up a two run single from Ryan Major to give LSU Shreveport a 10-0 lead over the Phoenix.
Cumberland had a great scoring opportunity in the sixth as they found themselves with bases loaded with only one out. Chewy Sanders came up to the plate and hit a line drive to second base that was dropped on the transfer helping Hanna cross home plate scoring from third giving the Phoenix their first run of the year. Unfortunately Cumberland was caught in a rundown between second and third ending the inning bringing the score to 10-1.
Beiker Fuentes shut down the Pilots in the bottom of the sixth bringing the Phoenix into the final frame. Cumberland started off the top of the seventh with three straight walks making it bases loaded with nobody out. Farmer came through with an RBI single up the middle followed by a fielder’s choice RBI from Hanna bringing the score to 10-3. The Pilots went on to strand two Phoenix runners on base to end the game giving LSU Shreveport a 10-3 win in game one over the Phoenix.
Game twoMitch Rogers got the ball in game two and got off to a quick start by providing two scoreless innings.
Rogers found himself in trouble after three hit batters led to a deep sacrifice fly to center field by Pineyro that gave Shreveport a 1-0 lead. Rogers was able to get out of the inning with minimal damage stranding two pilot runners on base.
Cumberland made a pitching change in the bottom of the fourth going to left handed pitcher Alex Smith out of the pen. Smith gave up a home run against his first batter Avery for his second home run of the day. Smith bounced back quickly getting two flyouts and a pick off.
The wheels started to fall off for the Phoenix in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cumberland walked four batters, threw three wild pitches, and recorded three errors leading to four Pilot runs in the inning. Freshman pitcher Will Graves entered the game and forced a groundout to put an end to what seemed like a never ending inning.
Graves stayed in the game for the sixth recording a strikeout and fly out before giving up a solo home run to Nathan Beyer extending their lead to 7-0.
A three up three down top half of the seventh ended the game and gave LSU-Shreveport a 7-0 win in Game Two.
