Phoenix sweep Bears in women’s tennis

By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Cumberland’s women recovered after a tough loss Friday to sweep Pikeville 7-0 on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The doubles matches started with a bang as Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez took on Pikeville’s Hannah Thompson and Elizabeth Davis. Hernandez and Arbelaez didn’t give the Bears a chance to get into the match as they won 6-0. However, the second doubles match between Gabi Guacanes and Genesis Medina and Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina turned out to be a closely contested one. In the end, Guacanes and Medina managed to win 7-5. The third doubles match saw Cumberland’s Juanita Mendez and Kaede Hatano comfortably win 6-1 against Katie Steib and Sara Contreras.
Moving on to the singles matches, Cumberland dominated once again. Jessica Hernandez, the No. 1 singles player, faced off against Gabi Guacanes. Hernandez showed her class as she won 6-3, 6-2. Maria Arbelaez, playing at No. 2 singles, made quick work of Genesis Medina of Pikeville, winning 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 3 singles match saw Elina Sungatullina completely dominate Elizabeth Davis, winning 6-0, 6-0. Cumberland’s Juanita Mendez faced a tougher challenge against Katie Steib in the No. 4 singles match. Mendez won the first set 6-2 but lost the second set 2-6. In the end, Mendez managed to win the tiebreak 1-0.
In the No. 5 singles match, Cumberland’s Lara Zugasti defeated Sara Contreras 6-1, 6-3. The final match of the day was played between Hatano of Cumberland and Hannah Thompson. Hatano won 6-4, 6-2 to complete the sweep.
No. 12 Cumberland men edge UPike 4-3 with doubles pointNo. 12 Cumberland bounced back after suffering a tough loss Friday to get a tough 4-3 win over Pikeville in Mid-South Conference tennis Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The match started with the doubles matches, and it was a closely fought affair. The Phoenix managed to win the all-important doubles point, with wins in the first two matches. Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic won their match against Martin Lorenzo and Alfonso Robinson, while Julian Parada and German Suarez defeated Juan Alzate and Mirko Dedich. The Bears managed to win the third doubles match, with Hector Ortiz and Paulo Castillo defeating Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost.
Moving on to the singles matches, it was a split between the Bears and the Phoenix. Hector Ortiz from Pikeville defeated Pavel Kelo from Cumberland in a three-set match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 1. Juan Alzate also won his match against Adrijan Hrzic in straight sets, winning 7-6, 7-6 at No. 2.
Cumberland did their damage at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 winning all three singles matches which proved to be pivotal. Julian Parada defeated Alfonso Robinson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, while Daniel Wessels won his match against Martin Lorenzo in two sets, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) winning in a tiebreaker in the second set. German Suarez won the No. 5 singles match for Cumberland in a three-set thriller against Mirko Dedich, winning 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Pikeville managed to win the final singles match, with Paulo Castillo defeating Fernando Flores in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 18 Patriots upsets No. 12 Cumberland 5-2No. 18 University of the Cumberlands upended No. 12 Cumberland to snap the Phoenix’s seven-match win streak and blemish their conference record last Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
“Cumberlands deserved the win as they kept fighting through adversity losing a close doubles point and being down first sets on courts 4,5,6,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “Great effort from our team as well as we had 4 singles matches going to the third set and only winning one of those. The momentum shift at the very end in singles and the other team capitalized.
“We will regroup for another big conference showdown tomorrow and looking forward to finishing strong our conference play.
Proud of the teamwork and excited for the future of our team.” Cumberland started the match strong by taking the doubles point. Martin Muller and Hung-Ju Wu defeated Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic in a quick 6-1 match at No. 1. The Phoenix then responded to get a win at No. 2 and No. 3 to take the point. Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost bested Sjoerd Nijseen and Max Mijseen 6-3 at No. 3 and then Julian Parada And German Suarez finished off the doubles with a 7-5 win at No. 2.
The Patriots however responded to best Cumberland in the singles matches winning five-of-the-six to win the match. Mattis Le Montagner beat Kelo at No. 1 6-2, 6-4. Adrijan Hrzic fell to Martin Muller 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2. Christina De le Fuente defeated Julian Parada in three sets to end Parada’s win streak.
Daniel Wessels collected the lone singles win for the Phoenix at No. 4 winning in three set tiebreakers over Jung-Ju Wu. German Suarez fell to Killian Surmont in three sets as well at No. 5 and Lucas Augotr capped the win with a marathon match with Dan Slapnik Trost. Augotr bested him in tiebreakers in the third set.
No. 8 Patriots defeat Cumberland women in singles, 5-2Cumberland’s women started off strong in doubles, but No. 8 University of the Cumberlands stood tall in singles to take down the Phoenix 5-2 on a windy day in Lebanon last Friday on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Cumberland started strong in the doubles portion of the match with a convincing 6-1 win from Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez over Meiri Okuwaki and Mikaela Fros. However, the Patriots bounced back with Catherine Rae and Laura Prieto’s 6-4 victory over Juanita Mendez and Alexanda Leisibach, followed by a tight 7-5 win by Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina over Fan Shiau and Marina Nagai to get the point for Cumberland.
Moving on to the singles matches, it was a dominant display from the Patriots, who won five out of the six matches to take the win. Okuwaki started the singles off with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Hernandez. Arbelaez picked up the lone singles winfor Cumberland at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Prieto. Shiau, Fors, and Beckmann sealed the deal for the Patriots with their respective wins over Mendez, Zugasti, and Leisibach.
Cumberlands’ Nagai put up a good fight against Sungatullina, winning the second set and forcing a tiebreak in the third, but ultimately winning 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.