MCKENZIE — Cumberland’s men cruised to a 7-0 sweep against Bethel for their fifth win in a row in the regular-season finale Saturday.
The Phoenix picked up the doubles point after winning two out of the three doubles matches. The No. 1 duo for Bethel knocked off Hughes N’Goma and Jackson Vaughan 6-3. German Suarez and Fernando Flores curised to a 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles and Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost grinded out a 7-5 win at No. 3 to clinch the point.
Cumberland swept Bethel in the singles action as Hrzic won 6-0, 6-0 over Marco Neves at No. 1. Suarez cruised past Pedro Vecchi at No. 2 winning 6-2, 6-2. Slapnik Trost defeated Pedro Donadon 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 to clinch the win.
At No. 4, N’goma beat Juan Hernandez 6-4, 6-3 and Vaughan picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jeffrey Lee at No. 5. Sacha Colomban closed it with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Joao Andre for the clean sweep in singles action.
Cumberland awaits the results of the rest of the Mid-South Conference standings for seeding in the MSC tournament.
Women take down Freed-Hardeman, Bethel in finalesCumberland’s women picked up two wins in the final two matches of the regular season over the weekend.
The Phoenix took on Freed-Hardeman last Friday having to fight the weather and cold and push the match back to a very late start time at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts. They played to clinch as the weather had no breaks in it and it was continually getting cooler the later it got. The Phoenix won 4-1 taking the doubles point and winning three singles matches.
Freed-Hardeman’s No. 1 doubles team of Dayana Ortega and Mia Lancaster defeated Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez 6-4. The Phoenix’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams of Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugatsi and Kaede Hatano and Elina Sungatullina got it done with two 6-0 wins for the point.
Hernandez redeemed herself with a singles victory over Ortega at No. 1 6-3, 6-2. Sungatullina dropped her match at No. 2 against Lancaster 6-4, 7-6. Arbelaez and Zugasti clinched the win for the Phoenix picking up wins at No. 3 and No. 4.
On Saturday, Cumberland had a tough road battle against Bethel University as the Phoenix won 4-3 in McKenzie. The Phoenix took the doubles point and picked up three wins in their singles matches.
Bethel won the first doubles match 7-5 but Cumberland’s No.2 team of Sungatullina and Hatano evened up the doubles 1-1 after winning 6-0. Cumberland took the doubles point after Leisibach and Zugatsi won 6-2 in the third match.
Hernandez fell 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 against Tijana Svitlica. Sungatullina and Arbelaez won their singles matches to take a 3-1 advantage over Bethel. Bethel won the next two singles over Zugatsi and Earhardt to even the match at three-all. Leisibach helped Cumberland clinch the win after defeating Kelsie Seiber 6-4, 6-1 in the final singles match of the day.
CU men win 6-0 over Freed-HardemanCumberland’s men fought the rain and blustery wind to get a 6-0 win in their final home match of the season last Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix swept the doubles matches as Hughes N’Goma and Jackson Vaughan picked up a 6-3 win at the No. 1 doubles position.
Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrijan Hrzic cruised to a 6-0 win at No. 2 and Vaibhav Bisht and Fernando Flores took care of business at No. 3 with a 6-0 win.
Slapnik Trost defeated Caden Arnold at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 and Suarez had a three set victory over Alexsa Pexic at No. 2. Colomban beat Aaron Fehey at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1.
Flores won 6-0, 6-1 over Brayden Martin at No. 4 singles and Bisht beat Alec Rault in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Jakob Schermer and Zach King’s match at No. 6 was called due to rain as the Phoenix won 6-0.
