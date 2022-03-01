BLUEFIELD, Va. — Cumberland (8-11, 4-4 Mid-South Conference) earned back-to-back 3-0 sweeps on the road against Bluefield University and Carolina University on Saturday.
The Phoenix ran their winning streak to five after collecting their sixth and seventh 3-0 victories of the year.
The Phoenix took on the Bluefield Rams in their first match of the day. Cumberland started out with a 25-21 win over Bluefield in the first set to lead 1-0. The Phoenix followed that up with another 25-21 win in set two before finishing off the Rams with a 25-18 win in set three.
Cumberland had a hitting percentage of .325 as a team compared to the .071 of Bluefield. The match was a lot closer than it seems as the Phoenix gave up 15 service errors compared to the nine of the Rams. As a team, the Phoenix recorded 38 kills on the day compared to Bluefield’s 28.
Luka Ilic had a great match for the Phoenix as he led the team with ten kills and a .364 hitting percentage. Griffen Newby and Christian Lester finished second and third on the team in terms of kills as Newby had nine kills, and Lester finished with eight. Jordan Pierce recorded a team-high 32 assists while Caleb Ginnings led the team in digs with ten.
After their victory over the Rams, the Phoenix set their sights on Carolina University for their second match of the day. Cumberland had a very impressive first set against Carolina as they took it in convincing fashion 25-16 and followed that up with a 25-22 win in the second set. CU went on to take the final set over the Bruins 25-21 and win the match 3-0. The victory is the second 3-0 sweep of the Bruins this season.
Cumberland recorded 38 kills to go along with a .325 hitting percentage compared to the 28 kills and .173 hitting percentage of Carolina. The Phoenix were very active on defense in the match as they recorded 37 digs and eight blocks in the match. The Phoenix also cut down on service errors in the second match as they only recorded five against the Bruins.
Christian Lester led the Phoenix in kills with nine while posting an attack percentage of .261. Luka Ilic and Austin Smalley both had the second-highest kill total of six across the three sets. Jordan Pierce led the team in assists in the victory, while Caleb Ginnings led the team with nine digs.
Ginnings repeats as MSC Defender of the WeekCumberland libero Caleb Ginnings has been named Mid-South Conference Men’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, as announced Monday by the league office.
Ginnings collected a total of 59 digs this week including four double-figure dig matches out of five games this week. His defensive play helped the Phoenix to a 4-1 record on the week.
He currently ranks second in the NAIA in digs with 225 on the season.
The honor is his second of the season and third of his career.
