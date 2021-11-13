Phoenix sweep Campbellsville to advance to semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland swept Campbellsville in the Mid-South Conference volleyball quarterfinals Thursday to advance to the semifinals.
Cumberland (29-8) continued its momentum from Thursday morning in the quarterfinals sweeping the Tigers 25-14, 29-27, 25-21. The Phoenix posted a .304 hit percentage.
Harlee Kate Reid and Nicole Carey posted huge matches combining for 28 of Cumberland’s 48 team kills. Reid had a match-high 15 kills with a hitting percentage of .480. Carey recorded 13 kills on 20 attacks for a .650 hit percentage.
Victoria Johnson and Bianca Rodriguez picked up 42 assists together. Johnson had a team-high 22 while adding five kills, nine digs, and three aces.
Sadie Edmonston had a team-high 12 digs on the match while Rodriguez added seven and Shea Moore had six.
Campbellsville (22-7) was led by Cierra Merrick with 11 kills as the Tigers hit .184 on the match with 16 attack errors. Paige Merrick had a match-high 30 assists and Salma Gonzalez-Sosa with 19 digs.
The Phoenix started off strong jumping out to a huge lead in the first set 14-4. Cumberland cruised to win the first set 25-14.
The second set was a battle as neither team could gain momentum. The Phoenix wound up winning in extra points 29-27 and held off the Tigers in the third set 25-21.
Cumberland advanced to play Life University in the semifinals Friday.
CU sweeps Pikeville in opening roundBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland women’s volleyball swept the opening round match with Pikeville winning 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Thursday.
Cumberland (28-9) posted its highest attack percentage, hitting .404 in the victory.
Isabelle Curcio led the way with 11 kills on 15 total attacks for a .733 hit percentage. Nicole Carey notched eight kills and Harlee Kate Reid and Luciana Arena each added seven.
Victoria Johnson and Bianca Rodriguez each combined for 39 assists and Sadie Edmonston had a game-high 10 digs. Lauren Galvan posted an astounding eight service aces.
Pikeville started the match well jumping out to a 6-3 lead. The Phoenix went on a 4-1 run to tie it at 7-7 before the Bears had a quick spurt 3-0 to go ahead by three. The Phoenix responded with five straight points out of a timeout, but the Bears responded to tie it at 13-13. Tied 16-16, the Phoenix closed the first set on a 9-1 run to get the first set.
The second set was back and forth until the 15-15 mark when Cumberland went on an 8-2 run to put the second set out of reach. The Phoenix would wind up taking the set 25-21.
Cumberland rode that momentum in the third set and cruised to a big lead early after 10-1 run to start the set. Galvan posted five service aces during the stretch. The Phoenix took the third set easily 25-14.
Five Phoenix earn all-conference volleyball honorsCumberland’s Nicole Carey, Isabella Curcio, Harlee Kate Reid and Sadie Edmontson earned All-Mid-South Conference second-team honors while Victoria Johnson picked up honorable mention as announced Wednesday.
Senior Nicole Carey had an excellent season with the Phoenix, leading Cumberland in kills with 286 total on the season and a hitting percentage of .365, the 17th highest in the nation and second highest in the Mid-South. Carey also led the team in blocks with 111 on the year, the second-highest total in the Mid-South.
Junior Isabella Curcio recorded 267 kills across 36 matches, the third-highest mark on the team and 12th best in the conference. Curcio also averaged 2.23 kills per set, which ranked her fourth on the team.
Sophomore Harlee Kate Reid transferred to Cumberland ahead of the 2021 season from the JUCO ranks and finished second on the team with 270 kills across 34 matches which slots her at 11th in the conference. The outside hitter also recorded 244 digs on the season, the third-highest total on the team.
Senior libero Sadie Edmontson had the third most digs in the nation with 721 total. She also has the highest total in the conference, with 145 more than the second-best total of 576 by Life’s Marin Black. Edmontson also has the third most service aces on the team and in the conference with 45 on the year.
Sophomore Victoria Johnson recorded 721 total assists across 36 matches, the fifth-highest mark in the conference. The setter also had a solid season from the service line where she led the Mid-South with 51 service aces. Johnson also recorded a triple-double this season in a match on the road against Bethel.
Fourteen players earned academic all-conference honors given to students of at least sophomore classification with above a 3.25-grade point average.
As a team, the Phoenix finished the season with a program record of 27 wins and nine losses. Cumberland also went 11-5 in the Mid-South which gave it the fifth seed in the conference tournament.
