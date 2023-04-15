Phoenix sweep DH at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland scored 21 runs in an 11-3 and 10-5 doubleheader sweep to propel the Phoenix to two mid-week Mid-South Conference wins over Georgetown on Wednesday.
The Phoenix (26-9-1, 16-3 MSC) are now tied with the University of the Cumberlands atop the leaderboard after the two wins. The Phoenix have just six Mid-South games remaining on the schedule, this weekend at Lindsey Wilson and next weekend against Tennessee Southern in Lebanon.
Cumberland tallied six extra-base hits in the first game while taking advantage of seven walks. Dee Triplett recorded a monster game at the plate, driving in seven runs with a homer in a 2-for-3 performance.
Mitch Rogers had a career day on the mound in a game where he was needed eat some valuable innings with a huge conference week underway. Rogers collected a career-high 13 strikeouts while only allowing two earned runs. This was the first time this season a Cumberland pitcher had 10 or more punchouts in a game.
Cumberland got things rolling in the first inning when Juan Moreno doubled and Cole Turney was intentionally walked to put two runners on with one out. Tyner Hughes stepped up to the plate next and drove a double to left field to bring home Moreno for the first run of the game. Triplett pushed a run across with a sacrifice fly and Chewy Sanders capped off the inning with an RBI double for a 3-0 lead.
Georgetown responded with one run in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on a Phoenix error, and added another run in the second on a sac fly to bring the score to 3-2.
Despite two runs from the Tigers, Rogers commanded the strike zone by striking out five batters in the first two innings. The Phoenix extended their lead further in the third on a sac fly from Triplett. After a single and a bunt in the fourth inning, Santrel Farmer drove in a run on a single to right field to give the Phoenix a 5-2 lead.
Triplett did most of the damage the rest of the way, blasting a two-run homer in the fifth inning and driving in three runs on a double in the sixth to help Cumberland stretch their lead to 11-2.
The Tigers scored their final run on a solo homer in the bottom half of the sixth but Dillon Bland came in to pitch the final inning and shut the Tigers down in order to complete the 11-3 win.
Cumberland had to battle back in game two after scoring in the top of the first. Hughes drove in a run with an RBI single.
But Georgetown chased Cumberland starter Logan Baskin in the second after scoring four runs on a homer and a bases-clearing double.
The Tigers tacked on another run in the third as Chapman scored on a wild pitch to push the Tigers’ lead to 5-1. After that run was scored by Chapman, the Phoenix tallied nine unanswered to take control of the game and sweep the doubleheader.
The Phoenix got it rolling in the fourth as Triplett hit a leadoff double and came in to score on an RBI single from Trenton Duchsherer.
Cumberland tied it in the sixth after scoring three runs. Two walks to start the inning led to a two-RBI double from Farmer and Moreno knocked a single up the middle to tie the game scoring Farmer.
A walk, a hit by pitch, and intentional walk to Turney with first base open loaded the bases in the eighth. Hughes was drilled by a pitch to score a run and Triplett plated the second run on an error from Georgetown to give Cumberland a 7-5 lead.
Cumberland added three insurance runs in the ninth as pinch-hitter Jacob Dukart scored on an RBI single from Drew Dalton. Hughes again was hit by a pitch with the bases full to plate another run and Triplett hit a sacrifice fly to right for the 10-5 lead.
Ethan Torres closed the game on the hill going three up, three down to secure the win.
Ian Schilling received the win on the mound throwing two innings in relief, his first action since Fe. 28. He gave up just one hit and did not allow a run while striking one batter out.
Cumberland returned to action yesterday and today as the Phoenix are on the road to take on Lindsey Wilson for a three-game series in Columbia, Ky.
