Phoenix sweep DH at Georgetown

Mitch Rogers struck out a career-high 13 batters at Georgetown on Wednesday, the first time a Cumberland pitcher posted double-figures in Ks this season.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland scored 21 runs in an 11-3 and 10-5 doubleheader sweep to propel the Phoenix to two mid-week Mid-South Conference wins over Georgetown on Wednesday.

The Phoenix (26-9-1, 16-3 MSC) are now tied with the University of the Cumberlands atop the leaderboard after the two wins. The Phoenix have just six Mid-South games remaining on the schedule, this weekend at Lindsey Wilson and next weekend against Tennessee Southern in Lebanon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.