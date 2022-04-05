Cumberland swept the No. 20 Freed-Hardeman Lions 4-1 and 8-3 in their Saturday doubleheader to take the Mid-South Conference weekend series 2-1 at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix hold a 17-3 record over their last 20 games.
Game OneCumberland got on the board early in the first game, as Tyner Hughes hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence to put the Phoenix up 2-0. The home run marked his second of the series against Freed.
Hughes wasn’t done there as his next at-bat he hit a double to right-center that brought in Santrel Farmer to push the CU lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third. The next Phoenix run came in the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Shelton stepped up to the plate with no one on and launched a solo home run over the right-field wall.
The Lions scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh when an overthrow back to home plate brought Rooklin for an unearned run.
The story of the game was Phoenix pitcher Trevor Muzzi as he recorded a complete-game victory over the Lions.
Muzzi gave up only five hits, and no earned runs over 27 batters faced. Muzzi improved his record to 3-3 on the season. Duskin earned the loss for the Lions moving his record to 4-2 on the year as he pitched all six innings.
Both Tyler Stokes and Tyner Hughes had two-hit games for the Phoenix.
Hughes had three RBIs in the contest, two of which came on the home run in the first inning to put CU up early. Santrel Farmer, Jayden Hanna, and Ethan Shelton also recorded a hit in the effort with Shelton’s being a home run.
Game TwoThe first three innings of game two was a battle between the two pitchers. Daniel Alvarez and Colton Hunntt combined to give up only five hits through the first three innings.
William Kelley of Freed broke the seal on the game in the top of the fourth when he hit a two-run homer over the right-center field.
Cumberland had an answer in the bottom of the inning with two outs as Santrel Farmer hit an RBI single into center, bringing home Chewy Sanders.
With two runners on, Jayden Hanna came up to bat and hit a two-RBI double to left-center field that brought home Farmer and Vaughn to give the Phoenix a 3-2 lead.
Disaster struck in the top of the fifth when a pitch got passed catcher Brett Bello, bringing home Sean Rooney to tie up the game for Freed 3-3.
From that point on, the game was all Cumberland.
A two-run home run by Jayden Hanna over the trees in right field gave the Phoenix a 5-3 lead after the bottom of the sixth.
The Phoenix continued to pour on the offense in the bottom of the seventh as Ethan Shelton hit a single through the left side that brought in Nolan Machibroda to give CU a 6-3 advantage.
Angel Mendoza did the same singling down the third-base line to bring in Tyler Stokes to close out the inning with a 7-3 advantage.
Hanna put the cherry on top in the bottom of the eighth with his second home run of the game out right-center field to push the Phoenix lead to 8-3. Cumberland closed out the game in the top of the ninth with a beautiful pick-off by catcher Angel Mendoza to first base to tag Presley for the final out.
Ethan Torres is credited with the win, his third of the year, after pitching the final four innings in relief while striking out four Freed batters. Daniel Alvarez started the game and pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five batters.
Jayden Hanna had his best performance of the year from the plate, going four-for-five with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Santrel Farmer and Nolan Machibroda tallied the other multi-hit games with two hits apiece. Angel Mendoza, Nathan Vaughn, Ethan Shelton and Tyler Stokes each recorded a hit for the Phoenix.
Cumberland’s scheduled doubleheader with visiting Lyon today has been canceled. The red-hot Phoenix are scheduled to return to action this weekend for a three-game MSC series in McKenzie against Bethel with a single game at 6 p.m. Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Phoenix late rally falls short to No. 20 Freed HardemanCumberland put together a late rally last Friday but fell short to No. 20 Freed Hardeman 11-9 at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Angel Mendoza and Tyner Hughes combined for six RBIs and three home runs in the effort.
Freed got on the board early in the game with RBIs from Rooklin and Beecham for a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second.
Ethan Shelton blasted a double into left-center field to get the Phoenix started in the bottom of the third. Jayden Hanna came up to the plate with two outs and drove in Shelton to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Phoenix found some magic in the bottom of the fourth as Tyner Hughes came up to the plate and blasted a solo homer over the left-field wall to tie the game up at 2-2. Angel Mendoza followed suit with two outs in the inning as he got a hold of one and sent it out of the park to give the Phoenix a 3-2 lead headed to the fifth.
The Lions caught fire in the top of the sixth as Molo hit an RBI single to right-center to tie it up. FHU regained the lead in the same inning, 5-3 after Rooklin hit a two-RBI double to left-center.
Cumberland changed pitchers in the inning and brought Mitch Rogers out of the bullpen. The first batter he faced was pinch hitter Key, who hit a double down the left-field line to bring in two more runs. The Lions continued to put up runs, leading the game 9-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
With Hughes and Nolan Machibroda on base, Mendoza stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and hit his second home run of the game. The three-run shot got the Phoenix back into the game, trailing 9-6 to the Lions.
FHU put up two runs in the top of the eighth to put the Phoenix in a five-run deficit with two more opportunities to come back in the game. Cumberland loaded up the bases in the top of the eighth, and Nathan Vaughn came up to bat and hit a two-RBI single to cut the Freed lead to three.
CU’s final opportunity to come back started in the ninth when Tyner Hughes hit an RBI single to bring home Jayden Hanna. Cumberland had a chance to win the game with two runners on and Angel Mendoza coming up to the plate. Mendoza went down swinging, and No. 20 Freed escaped with an 11-9 win.
The Phoenix had a solid day offensively as they ended with 12 hits to Freed’s 15. Four pitchers pitched for the Phoenix in the effort. Starting pitcher, Alex Smith gets credited with the loss after five innings pitched, five earned runs, and five strikeouts. Alex Huey of FHU earns the victory after six innings pitched, six earned runs, and seven strikeouts.
Tyner Hughes led the Phoenix with three hits on the day to go along with two RBIs and a home run. Angel Mendoza had a great performance with two hits, both of which were home runs, and four RBIs. Nolan Machibroda also ended the game with two hits in five at-bats.
dates announced for summer campsCumberland baseball is set to host fundamental, hitting and pitching camps during the summer of 2022, each for $100 per session, per camper.
The fundamental portion of the camp is offered in two different sessions from June 6-9. Cumberland’s fundamental camp puts an emphasis on fundamentals in all phases of the game and will include scrimmage games. Session one is for athletes ages 6-9 and runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session two is for athletes ages 10-13 and runs from 1-4 p.m.
Cumberland will host its hitting camp one week later on June 13-16. The hitting camp will put an emphasis on the basic fundamentals of hitting. The athletes will get to take live reps inside Cumberland baseball’s batting cages and will get to compete in live games. The hitting camp is offered for kids between the ages of 6-14 and will run from 9 a.m.-noon.
Cumberland’s pitching camp will also take place Jun3 13-16. The pitching camp will help athletes better understand basic and advanced fundamentals of pitching. The camp is also designed to build an efficient pitching delivery while focusing on proper arm action and overall mechanics.
All camps feature a free-camp t-shirt, use of Cumberland equipment, one-on-one instruction with coach Ryan Hunt and camp instructors and use of the playing field.
Athletes need to bring gloves, sneakers, bats, hats, helmets, sunscreen, cleats, money for snacks, comfortable athletic clothing and water bottles. Plenty of water will be provided for the athletes. Cumberland University is not liable for theft or loss of campers’ personal property, so all gear should be labeled.
