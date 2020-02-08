Phoenix sweep Eagles in conference match

Cumberland’s men posted a 3-0 victory over Mid-South Conference opponent Midway University at the Dallas Floyd Arena on Wednesday night.
Mason Chambers led the Phoenix in kills with 11, while Jordan Pierce recorded 10 kills himself and tied in digs with eight.
Brian Hogg recorded 35 assists for the Phoenix and Caleb Ginnings recorded eight digs.
The Phoenix started off to a quick 2-0 start which came from a block and kill by Pierce. Multiple errors on both teams put the score at 7-6.
A huge block by Chambers and Pierce put the Phoenix ahead 9-6. A block by Kona Carruthers continued to increase the Phoenix lead to 11-7.
A kill by Midway’s Victor Bazzo and an attack error by Chambers cut the lead for the eagles making the score 14-10.
A kill by Bazzo help cut the lead for the Eagles making it 17-14. A pair of errors by the Phoenix allowed the Eagles to tie the game at 18.
The Eagles were able to take their first lead of the game at 20-19 after an attack error by the Phoenix.
The Phoenix were able to rally back to tie the game at 22, Carruthers was able to clutch in a key block to put the Phoenix ahead 23-22.
A pair of attack errors by Bazzo allowed the Phoenix to take set one 25-22.
A kill by Pierce and an ace by Michael Conway allowed the Phoenix to take a 2-1 lead to begin set two.
The Phoenix were able to go on a 4-0 run to increase the score to 7-2 after a huge kill by Pierce. An ace by Pierce and a kill by Carruthers increased the Phoenix lead to 10-3. A serving error by Pierce and a block by Zo Zeverre helped the Eagles cut the lead down to 10-5.
Continuous errors by the Phoenix on top of a kill by Bazzo allowed the Eagles to cut the lead to 12-10.
Three kills by Pierce and a solo kill by Conway put the Phoenix on a roll increasing the lead to 18-12.
Attack error by the Eagles and a kill by Christian Lester put the Phoenix ahead 21-16.
A pair of ball handling errors by the Phoenix allowed the Eagles to inch their way back to the lead making the score 21-18.
The Phoenix fought back and was able to reach match point off a kill by Lester, and then finish the match off from a kill by Conway, letting the Phoenix to take set two, 25-19.
Conway started the match out strong for the Phoenix as he connected on a kill, the kill was then followed by a kill from Chambers to make the score 4-2.
An attack by Zeverre and a block by Adrian Constant tied the game for the Eagles at 6. A pair of kills by Chambers helped the Phoenix regain the lead making the score 10-8.
The game was tied up at 12 after an attack by Zeverre and a serving error by Tyler Sturziou.
Serve errors on both sides of the court allowed the Phoenix to keep a slight edge by leading 17-16. Kill by Carruthers and Conway increased the Phoenix lead to 21-19.
An attack error by the Eagles and an attack by Conway and Hogg put the victory in Cumberland’s hands as they won the third set 25-20.
