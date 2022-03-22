No. 16 Cumberland closed a 4-1 week with a 7-0 sweep over Georgetown College’s men on Sunday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Cumberland picked up the doubles point with three wins from the CU doubles teams. Hughes N’Goma and Jackson Vaughan picked up a 6-1 win at No. 1. Daniel Wessels and German Suarez defeated Zachary White and Matthew Smith 6-2 and Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrijan Hrzic topped Matthew Thomas and Tsugunsuke Hirose 6-2.
The Phoenix won all six singles matches to get the sweep. Wessels defeated Cole Wilson at No. 1 6-4, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Hrzic bested White at 6-1, 6-2 and Dan Slapnik Trost defeated Parker Clarke 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
N’goma defeated Logan Smallwood 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles and Jackson Vaughan beat Tsugunsuke Hirose 6-4, 6-0 at No. 5. Sacha Colomban defeated Stephen Taylor at No. 6.
Cumberland will be on the road this Wednesday for a big match with No. 9 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky.
Women defeat Georgetown 6-1Cumberland’s women bounced back after a loss to Campbellsville with a big 6-1 win at home over Georgetown College on Sunday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Doubles play came down to the wire as Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez picked up the first match at No. 2 with a 6-2 win over Maci Ferguson and Michaela Montori. Georgetown’s No. 3 doubles team, Ana Forero and Michaela Montori, defeated Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugatsi 6-4 to even things up.
Kaede Hatano and Elina Sungatullina held on to defeat Emma Hill and Samantha Spady 7-5 for a huge win to take the all-important doubles point.
Cumberland rode that momentum into the singles matches winning five of the six matches handily. Jessica Hernandez won at No. 1 6-3, 6-4 over Maci Ferguson. Sungatullina topped Montori at No. 2 6-4, 6-2 and Arbelaez defeated Lydia Prince 6-1, 6-2.
Zugasti and Emma Hill were locked in a battle that took three sets to decide as Zugasti won 6-4, 6-7, 10-5. Carly Earnhardt picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Mia Ferguson at No. 6 for the final singles win of the day.
The Phoenix will have a tough matchup on Wednesday as they travel to Columbia, Ky., to take on No. 10 Lindsey Wilson.
Phoenix women fall to No. 20 Campbellsville 4-3
Cumberland’s women played it tight with No. 20 Campbellsville before dropping the match 4-3 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts last Saturday.
The Phoenix earned the doubles point after the No. 1 pairing of Sungatullina/Hatano and No. 2 pairing of Arbelaez/Hernandez earned 6-4 and 6-0 victories in their matches.
No. 1 Singles Jessica Hernandez earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Mendoza from Campbellsville. But the Tigers took the singles points for Nos. 2-5 to take the match. Alexandra Leisibach won her No. 6 singles match over Sutton 7-5, 6-1 to make it close at 4-3.
