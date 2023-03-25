Phoenix sweep Milligan, 7-0

Cumberland’s Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost celebrate their 7-6 doubles win.

 Cumberland University

No. 12-ranked Cumberland had to grind to win the doubles point in tiebreakers, but cruised through the singles matches to defeat Milligan 7-0 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on Thursday.

The doubles matches were close, but Cumberland managed to win at No. 3 to take the point. At No. 2, Julian Parada and German Suarez took down Derian Janeke and Ryan Thomas with a score of 6-4. The Buffaloes struck back as Nathan Smiley and Marcos Moreno beat Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic 7-5 to even it up at No. 1. Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost won a tight match against Juan Camilo Burgos and Justin Rigsby with a score of 7-6 in tiebreakers.

