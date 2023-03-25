Phoenix sweep Milligan, 7-0

No. 12-ranked Cumberland had to grind to win the doubles point in tiebreakers, but cruised through the singles matches to defeat Milligan 7-0 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on Thursday.
The doubles matches were close, but Cumberland managed to win at No. 3 to take the point. At No. 2, Julian Parada and German Suarez took down Derian Janeke and Ryan Thomas with a score of 6-4. The Buffaloes struck back as Nathan Smiley and Marcos Moreno beat Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic 7-5 to even it up at No. 1. Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost won a tight match against Juan Camilo Burgos and Justin Rigsby with a score of 7-6 in tiebreakers.
Moving on to the singles matches, Cumberland regrouped to dominate and sweep the match. In the first singles match, Adrijan Hrzic faced off against Krishan Taneja. It was a close match that went to three sets, with Hrzic emerging as the winner with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6). In the second singles match, Julian Parada defeated Carter Rigsby with a score of 6-2, 6-4. In the third singles match, Daniel Wessels defeated Gabrijel Kajic with a score of 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 4, German Suarez defeated Ryan Thomas with a score of 6-2, 6-3. At No. 5, Fernando Flores bested Marcos Moreno in a tight match with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. Finally, at No. 6, Dan Slapnik Trost defeated Derian Janeke with a score of 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Cumberland was on the road yesterday to take on Freed-Hardeman in Henderson. The Phoenix will be back at home today to take on Bethel on the Gray Memorial Courts.
CU men drops one spot to No. 12 in tennis poll
Cumberland’s men were ranked No. 12 in the third edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll, announced Wednesday morning by the national office.
The team’s record stands at 11-5, with a winning percentage of .688, and a perfect record of 3-0 in Mid-South Conference play. With four consecutive wins under their belt, the Phoenix are poised for a strong finish to the season.
The team has had a busy schedule with some setbacks during the season, losing matches to premier teams in the NAIA and NCAA Division I opponents. The Phoenix have compiled wins against No. 22 Oakland City, RV Lewis-Clark State, RV St. Thomas and most-recently No. 8 Lindsey Wilson.
Cumberland’s Pavel Kelo is ranked in the ITA Rankings as 45th best single in the nation. Kelo is paired with Adrijan Hrzic as the duo is 11th nationally and fourth in the region. Jackson Vaughan holds down the 19th spot regionally as a singles player.
Keiser (Fla.) remains the No. 1 ranked team poll. The Seahawks received all 13 first-place votes after posting a 9-4 record so far this season. Georgia Gwinnett also retained its spot at No. 2 with a 13-1 record, followed closely by Tennessee Wesleyan at No. 3 with an 11-1 record. Northwestern Ohio and William Woods (Mo.) rounded out the top five, while Ave Maria (Fla.) made the biggest leap, climbing up five spots to No. 8 with a 3-2 record. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) and Mobile (Ala.) joined the rankings at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively.
