Phoenix take down Lindsey Wilson in 4

Cumberland’s volleyball players celebrate their win over Lindsey Wilson, the Phoenix’s first over the Blue Raiders since 2010 when CU’s teams were called the Bulldogs.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland took down RV Lindsey Wilson College in a four-set battle Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix had three attackers post double-digit kills with Harlee Kate Reid recording a season-high of 16, followed by Izzy Curcio and Lauren Galvan each with 11.

