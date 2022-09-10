Phoenix take down Lindsey Wilson in 4

Cumberland took down RV Lindsey Wilson College in a four-set battle Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix had three attackers post double-digit kills with Harlee Kate Reid recording a season-high of 16, followed by Izzy Curcio and Lauren Galvan each with 11.
This is the first time Cumberland volleyball has beaten Lindsey Wilson since 2010. The Phoenix improved to 9-2 for the season as they won their Mid-South Conference opener.
The teams proved to be evenly matched right out of the gate, as the first set started off with a point-for-point style of play. The Blue Raiders were able to break away from the Phoenix with a huge eight point run creating a 13-5 lead. The Phoenix were able to chip away at the Raider advantage and cut the lead down to three points, but a few crucial attacking errors allowed Lindsey Wilson to take the set 25-21.
The Phoenix were out for revenge in the second set, starting off with a three point lead due to Blue Raider errors. The Phoenix held the lead for the entire set, improving their hitting percentage to a .195 compared to the .051% in the first set. Cumberland earned their own 25-21 win over the set.
Set three was tight as both teams were eager to take the game’s advantage in the 1-1 tie. The Blue Raiders began to pull ahead with a five point run which included a block and a kill from Madison Bidwell. The Phoenix went on their own four point run to bring the Blue Raider’s edge down to only three points with a 13-10 score. A huge kill from Reid inspired some energy in the Phoenix and they took their first lead of the set at 15-14. From there, the Phoenix ran away with it and took the set with a repeated score of 25-21.
Set four was all relentless energy from the Phoenix players and crowd alike. The teams went point-for-point all set long, with neither team making any significant lead. Reid registered the last three kills for the Phoenix, earning key points to bring Cumberland to game point at 24-20. Curcio and Arena combined for a beautiful block to seal the deal for the Phoenix.
On the defensive side, Shea Moore led all players with 20 digs and Luciana Arena led the way with eight blocks in the effort.
The Phoenix will be back in action for their second Mid-South Conference match of the season against Campbellsville University today. The game will serve off at 3 p.m. at the Floyd Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.