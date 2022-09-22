Phoenix, Tigers draw in MSC opener

Cumberland’s Robbie Lyons scored the tying goal Tuesday against Campbellsville.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men and visiting Campbellsville battled it out for 90 minutes ending in a 1-1 draw Tuesday in the Mid-South Conference opener at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Campbellsville scored in the first five minutes of the game on a shot from Gustav Oskarsson. Antonio Quinta placed a great ball to the corner of the box and Oskarsson beat Cumberland keeper Jacob Forster to the near post for an early lead. The goal conceded snapped a three-game streak of clean sheets for the Phoenix.

