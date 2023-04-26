Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed and will play host to 11-seed Shawnee State this weekend at Woody Hunt Stadium, announced by the Mid-South Conference on Sunday.
The opening round will consist of six best-of-three series at host sites across the conference this weekend. The six opening-round winners will advance to the double-elimination bracket at Bowling Green (Ky.) Ballpark May 4-7.
Top-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) (40-6, 22-5 MSC) hosts No. 12 seed Wilberforce (Ohio) (5-26, 1-21 MSC) in the first of six series.
Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed after going 20-5 in conference and 30-11-1 overall. The Phoenix will host 11th-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) (8-35, 6-21 MSC).
Third-seeded Freed-Hardeman (31-17, 17-10 MSC) hosts No. 10 seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (17-25, 9-17 MSC). No. 4 seed Thomas More (Ky.) (30-17, 16-10 MSC) hosts ninth-seeded Bethel (17-28, 12-15 MSC). Fifth-seeded Tennessee Southern (31-17, 14-11 MSC) will host No. 8 seed Pikeville (Ky.) (21-24, 12-14 MSC). No. 6 seed Georgetown (Ky.) (24-20, 13-12 MSC) hosts No. 7 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (21-24, 13-14 MSC) in the final opening-round series.
Phoenix score 5 in 10th to get season-ending win at IU-Southeast
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Cumberland pushed across five runs in the 10th inning to close the regular season with a 14-10 win over Indiana-Southeast on Monday.
The Phoenix (31-11-1) had a big day swinging the bats while also taking advantage of IU-Southeast walks as the Grenadiers issued seven free passes, four in the 10th. Tyner Hughes, Cole Turney, Juan Moreno, Xavier Torres and Trenton Duchsherer each collected three hits as CU pounded 19 as a unit.
The fireworks started early for the Phoenix as Turney cranked his 27th home run of the season to put CU up 2-0. Hughes doubled to left and after moving up on a wild pitch Dee Triplett brought him home for a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, the Grenadiers picked up a run, but Cumberland answered in the second on an RBI-single from Xavier Torres for a 4-1 Phoenix lead through two.
IU-Southeast picked up three runs in the third on a two-RBI double by Grenadier shortstop Trevor Campbell. Campbell then stole third and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4.
In the fifth, the Grenadiers scored two on a solo home run from Alex Yurt. Campbell then tripled to right-center and came across on an RBI-ground for a 6-4 IU-Southeast lead going into the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Turney and Hughes reached to lead off the inning, but back-to-back outs put the Phoenix with runners on the corners with two outs. The Phoenix then strung together four straight hits from Tim Holyk, Trent Duchsherer, Xavier Torres, and Juan Moreno to plate five runs and take the lead. The Grenadiers scored one in the bottom half on an RBI-double from Campbell to make it 9-7 Phoenix through seven.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Grenadiers scored two to tie the game scoring one on an RBI-double from Blake Cook. Later in the inning, Cook came in to score on a wild pitch.
The Phoenix stranded two on in the ninth as Holyk reached on an error and Duchsherer laced a single for his third hit of the game.
Wilson Central-graduate Matthew Jenkinson worked out of a jam in the ninth as he stranded the bases loaded to send the game to extras.
Ian Krump drew a walk to lead off the 10th, drawing a pitching change to face Turney. The Grenadiers elected to put runners on first and second with the free pass and Hughes drew a walk to load the bases. Chewy Sanders singled home the go-ahead run, Holyk and Duchsherer each drew RBI walks, Torres hit an RBI-single, and Krump was hit to bring in a run for a five run 10th.
Cumberland would hold on and close the game out to get the win, 14-10. Jenkinson earned the win on the mound for his first career win.
The Phoenix will host Shawnee State this upcoming Friday and Saturday. The first game of the series is set to begin on Friday at 2 p.m. in the best 2-out-of-3 series at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field to advance to Bowling Green.
Six homers spur Phoenix to 22-5 Senior Day win
Cumberland exploded on Senior Day for six home runs to honor its 11 seniors with a 22-5 win over Tennessee Southern last Friday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (30-11-1, 20-5 Mid-South Conference) pounded 17 hits and forced the Firehawks to throw six pitchers as the Phoenix produced the offensive onslaught. Tyner Hughes blasted two home runs for four on the weekend, he now sits in sixth in the NAIA in home runs with 18. Dee Triplett and Tim Holyk each hit a three-run homer, Xavier Torres hit a two-run bomb to dead-center and Cole Turney hit his 26th home run of the season to extend his national lead in home runs.
Every Phoenix in the starting iineup recorded a hit in the game.
Tennessee Southern started the game with a solo home run in the top of the first from Michael Wurtz, but in the bottom half Juan Moreno led off with a single and walk to Turney set up a three-run homer from Hughes to left.
In the third, Wurtz hit his second home run of the game to tie it, but the Phoenix answered the bell with Triplett launching a two-out three run homer to center to give Cumberland a 6-3 lead they would never give up.
Torres blasted a two-run homer in the fourth that sparked three home run in the inning. Turney launched a two-run shot to right center and Hughes followed going back-to-back to give CU an 11-3 lead.
After the Firehawks pushed across a run, Santrel Farmer roped a two-RBI single up the middle to push the lead to 14-3.
Coleman Siniard hit a solo shot to right center in the sixth before Cumberland exploded for nine runs in the bottom half. Holyk started the stretch with a three-run shot to right, Moreno singled home a run, Turney drew a bases loaded walk, Reid Bass was hit by a pitch to score a run, Jacob Dukart also drew a free pass, Holyk was hit by a pitch and Bass scored on a wild pitch for the final score of 22-5.
Reid Madariaga tossed 6.2 innings in the win. He gave up eight hits and five runs with three strikeouts. Senior Zavien Lindsey came in and recorded the final out of the game.
The University of the Cumberlands swept the series over Pikeville to win the Mid-South Conference regular-season Championship. Cumberland will be the No. 2 seed.
