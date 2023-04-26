Six homers spur Phoenix to 22-5 Senior Day win

Dee Triplett (8) is greeted by cheering teammates after his three-run homer gives Cumberland a Senior Day lead.

 ISAAC STEPHENS • Cumberland University

Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed and will play host to 11-seed Shawnee State this weekend at Woody Hunt Stadium, announced by the Mid-South Conference on Sunday.

The opening round will consist of six best-of-three series at host sites across the conference this weekend. The six opening-round winners will advance to the double-elimination bracket at Bowling Green (Ky.) Ballpark May 4-7.

