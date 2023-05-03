Phoenix to take on Georgetown in MSC tourney Thursday

The Mid-South Conference baseball opening round wrapped up Sunday with Pikeville punching its ticket to the final site with the Phoenix set to open up play against Georgetown.
Action gets underway Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark with top-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) taking on No. 6 seed Pikeville at noon.
No. 2 seed Cumberland takes on fifth-seeded Georgetown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday’s action wraps up with No. 3 seed Freed-Hardeman taking on fourth-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) at 7 p.m.
Friday begins with an elimination game at noon. The Cumberlands/Pikeville winner will face the Freed-Hardeman/Thomas More loser at 3:30 p.m. The Cumberland/Georgetown winner takes on the Freed-Hardeman/Thomas More winner at 7 p.m.
The winner’s bracket final takes place on Saturday at noon followed by the loser’s bracket semifinal and final at 3:30 and 7 p.m.
Sunday’s championship game is scheduled for noon with the if-necessary game to follow.
Hughes named MSC Player of the Week
Cumberland junior Tyner Hughes was named the Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday.
Hughes had a big week for the Phoenix, helping Cumberland to an extra-inning win over IU-Southeast and the MSC Opening Round sweep over Shawnee State. He went 6-for-12 with three hits against the Grenadiers and added three hits against the Bears. Hughes jacked three home runs over the weekend while driving in nine runs. He scored six on the week.
Hughes has put together an All-American type season hitting .374 with 21 homers and 61 RBI. 21 home runs puts him second in the conference behind Cole Turney and sixth in the NAIA. In the past six games, Hughes has jacked seven home runs with 19 runs batted in to really push the envelope late in the season. He is also riding a 12-game hit streak coming into play this Thursday.
Hughes and the Phoenix are set to open up the Mid-South Conference Championships tomorrow against 5-seed Georgetown at 3:30 p.m. at Bowling Green (Ky.) Ballpark.
Cumberland rolls through Shawnee State in MSC Opening RoundCumberland won two run-rule games 18-4 and 20-1 last Friday to trounce Shawnee State in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round.
Playing at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field for the final time this season, Cole Turney tied the single-season home run record by belting his 28th in the first inning in game one.
Cumberland (33-11-1) swung hot bats all day, blasting six home runs in the first game and adding one more in game two. Tyner Hughes picked up three home runs to reach 21 bombs on the season while Tim Holyk hit two in game one and Dee Triplett added a solo shot.
Turney got the fireworks started for Cumberland in the bottom of the first with a solo shot to dead-center field.
The Phoenix busted the game open in the second as CU brought 15 hitters to the plate before the Bears even recorded an out. Xavier Torres hit a bases-clearing double for three runs. Juan Moreno roped a single through the left side to add another. After an errant pickoff throw from the catcher Santrel Farmer trotted home. Ian Krump roped an RBI double to right-center to plate a run. Hughes hit his first home run of the day with a line-shot to left. Three batters later, Holyk hit a three-run jack to left-center and Krump singled home Torres for the final run of the inning and 14-0 lead.
Cumberland scored 13 runs on 13 hits in the inning.
After a three-run homer by the Bears, Triplett hit a home run to right field and Holyk blasted his second of the game to right-center. Both were solo shots for a 16-3 lead.
Hughes hit a solo shot in the fourth for the final run of the game for Cumberland. Shawnee State would pick up a run in the seventh for the 18-4 final.
Mitch Rogers went six strong for the win on the mound. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out seven.
Cumberland started the scoring in the first in game two. Triplett hit a two-RBI double down the right field line. Holyk singled home a run and Farmer was drilled by a pitch with the bases juiced for a 4-0 lead after the first.
After a scoreless second and third, Tyler Lund scored on a wild pitch for the Bears to make it 4-1. The Phoenix answered with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning. Turney drove in a run with a single to right, Hughes was hit by a pitch and Triplett drew a walk each to score a run. Holyk hit a two-RBI single to center, Farmer added an RBI fielder’s choice, and Moreno singled to right to score Holyk for an 11-1 score.
In the fifth, Drew Dalton drilled a single to right to score courtesy runner Dylan Forbes for a 12-1 lead.
The Phoenix posted eight runs in the sixth all with two outs. Hughes belted his third home run of the day with a three-run, line drive homer to get it started. After the Phoenix loaded the bases, Torres singled home pinch-runner Jacob Dukart. Pinch-hitter Reid Bass hit an RBI-single to left, and pinch-hitter Dylan Forbes roped a bases-clearing triple to right-center for the 20-1 final.
Trevor Muzzi moved to 6-0 after picking up the win on the hill. Muzzi went four innings giving five hits and one unearned run. Ethan Torres threw the final three frames of two-hit scoreless baseball.
Cumberland advanced to the double-elimination bracket in Bowling Green, Ky set to start Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
