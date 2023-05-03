Phoenix to take on Georgetown in MSC tourney Thursday

Cumberland’s Tyner Hughes cracks a home run late in the first game of Friday’s Mid-South Conference opening round.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

The Mid-South Conference baseball opening round wrapped up Sunday with Pikeville punching its ticket to the final site with the Phoenix set to open up play against Georgetown.

Action gets underway Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark with top-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) taking on No. 6 seed Pikeville at noon.

