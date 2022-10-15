Phoenix travel to take on Thomas More today

Cumberland receiver Jaylen Taylor after scoring the second of his three first-quarter touchdowns last week.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

After scoring a modern school-record 65 points in a 43-point win last week, Cumberland will look to maintain that quality of play today at Thomas More.

Both teams are 3-3 but Thomas More is 2-1 while Cumberland is 1-3 going into today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT kickoff in Crestview Hills, Ky., a suburb of Cincinnati. The school is celebrating homecoming at Republic Bank Field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.