Phoenix upset bid falls short as No. 9 Shawnee State women take over in fourth

Cumberland’s women had No. 9 Shawnee State on the ropes until the Bears took over in the fourth quarter, 74-54, Saturday at Dallas Floyd Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (7-17, 1-12 MSC) shot 41 percen t from the field and committed 23 turnovers, 15 in the second half. Mackenzie Trouten led the Phoenix with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Katherine Griffith posted 11 points and seven rebounds.
Brandie Snow dropped 20 points for the Bears on 7-of-10 shooting. Anyia Pride posted 15 points, Sydney King picked up 14 points and Bailey Cummings scored 11 with four assists.
Cummings drilled a three to open the game and Abby Morgan scored inside the arc on the first CU possession. Pride scored back to back buckets down low to put SSU 7-2 early.
Both teams struggled from the field, Shawnee State shooting 27% and the Phoenix shooting 23% at the end of the first. Watson had to check out early in the first as she picked up two fouls by the six minute mark. The Bears came out of the first with an 11-7 lead.
Shawnee State opened the second with an 8-0 run to get up 19-7 before Trouten and Griffith in the lane to slow the momentum temporarily.
King netted one free throw and lay up and Rooney hit a tough jumper going away from the basket to put Shawnee State up 24-11 with 4:17 left in half.
The second half of the second quarter was all Cumberland as Trouten hit a three from the right wing and hit two buckets in the lane. Miller made a nice post move for two points and hit a tough shot while getting fouled. Griffith netted a jumper from the free throw line. Cumberland cut the deficit to 32-26 at half. Both teams had eight turnovers at the break.
Griffith opened up the second half with a bucket and a free throw to cut the lead to three, but Brandie Snow converted an and one to push it right back. Mackin layed it in for two for SSU and Morgan hit a tough layup while getting fouled. Griffith scored on back to back possessions and Watson took a steal all the way to tie it a 37-37 with 4:20 left in the third.
Shawnee State took over after the media timeout on three pointers from Schaefer and Snow and five points from King to get up 49-40 at the end of three.
The Bears took over in the fourth quarter outscoring the Phoenix 25-14 to wi,n 74-54.
Cumberland will have this Thursday off and travel to Marietta, Ga., on Saturday to take on Life University.
