Phoenix walk-off No. 10 Oklahoma City for Hunt's 1,600th win

Cumberland trailed 7-4 with two outs and no one on and rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings. The Phoenix walked off No. 10 Oklahoma City in the bottom of the eight on a throwing error to give coach Woody Hunt his 1,600 career victory.
Only six other coaches have won more games at any level of college baseball than Hunt, whose count began at what was then Cumberland Junior College in 1982.
Cumberland (1-4) scored nine runs on nine hits and punched out 11 Oklahoma City batters in route to the win. Oklahoma City (5-3) pounded five home runs in the ball game.
Zeke Maldonado posted one hit, two runs and three RBIs. Josh Morgan cranked his second home run of the year as well as scored three runs. Chandler Hughes went 2-for-4 with a double.
Cumberland starter Seth Wyse threw five innings giving up six runs, five earned, on six hits and picked up six strikeouts. Daniel Alvarez picked up the win in relief throwing the final three innings giving up two runs, on solo home runs, and struck out five OKC batters.
Oklahoma City opened up the scoring in the top of the first with a two run bomb to right-center field off the bat of Ty Williams.
Cumberland got on the board in the bottom of the second on a solo home run from Josh Morgan over the batter’s eye in center field.
Gunner Halter got the run back with a solo shot of his own to right center, 3-1 Oklahoma City after three innings.
Maldonado and Gordon were both hit by a pitch in the fourth bringing up Morgan to the plate and Morgan hit a chopper to third base that the 3rd baseman let go trying to make it go foul. The ball stayed fair and allowed Maldonado to score from second. Hughes and Bello added RBI singles to take the lead 4-3 after four innings.
Noah Barks doubled to right to open up the 5th frame and two batter’s later Halter went deep again to left field. Cross Factor singled up the middle and Williams roped a single to left field to give the Stars the lead again 6-4.
Oklahoma City would tack one more in the sixth with a home run to right center from Fredric Walter.
The Phoenix rallied with two outs in the seventh inning as Joey Fregosi drew a walk and Tyler Stokes singled. Maldonado roped a two-out double to left center to put CU down by one. Vera stepped up and singled to right center to bring home Maldonado and send it to extras.
First pitch of the top of the eighth inning Williams cranked his second home run of the game to put the Stars back up by one.
Morgan started off the eight reaching on an error by the short stop. Hughes doubled to right center putting runners on second and third with no one out. Oklahoma City elected to intentionally walk Brett Bello to bring up Nathan Vaughn. Vaughn popped out to the second baseman. Fregosi drew a hit by pitch to plate the tying run and Maldonado hit a grounder to the shortstop that he threw away to give the Phoenix a 9-8 walk-off win.
Hatcher throws 2-0 gem against Madonna
Cumberland University baseball lost game one of double header to No. 10 Oklahoma City on Sunday, but bounced back for a 2-0 shutout over Madonna behind a complete game from James Hatcher.
Cumberland vs. Oklahoma CityMykel Gordon posted three hits and Izzy Velez crushed his first home run of the year, but No. 10 Oklahoma City hit two home runs and executed a suicide squeeze in a 5-3 victory over Cumberland.
Cumberland starter Nick Hoefling pitched a solid game throwing into the sixth inning picking up seven strikeouts and only walked one. Hoefling was stung by the homerun ball, but outside of two swings he gave the Phoenix a good effort.
Oklahoma City starter Brandon Goldston threw a complete game giving up six hits and three earned runs. Goldston collected 10 strikeouts and walked only one Cumberland batter.
Ty Williams hammered a home run over the right field wall. The solo shot was his third home run in two games against the Phoenix.
Noah Barks singled to lead off the third inning and the nine hole Dylan Turner was hit by a pitch. Leadoff man Gunner Halter dropped a ball in the Bermuda triangle in center field, but Hughes was able to gun down the runner at second for a fielder’s choice, but Barks advanced to third on the play. Cross Factor drove the ball to center field, but Hughes was able to track it down bringing in a run, 2-0 Oklahoma City.
Izzy Velez led off the third inning with a no doubt home run over the left field fence.
Vera and Gordon picked up back to back singles in the fourth. Vera advanced on a fielders’ choice from Hughes. Bass hit a sac fly to deep center to bring home Vera, 2-2 after four innings.
Dylan Taylor was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and the next batter Halter drove a pitch on the outside half over the right field fence for his third home run of the series, Oklahoma City up 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Dalton Reed hit a chopper to Mykel Gordon at first base that Gordon let get by him allowing Reed to go to second. Bryson Lierle roped a single to left ending the day for Hoefling. New pitcher Matt Risko came in and the Stars executed a suicide squeeze to push another across to make it 5-2.
Brad Smith threw the seventh inning giving up no runs on no hits and no errors in the heart of the Stars lineup.
Gordon led off the seventh with a single, followed by fielding error from the shortstop to put runners on first and second with no one out. Bass flew out bringing up pinch hitter Tyler Stokes. Stokes roped an RBI single to left field. Velez lined out to left and shortstop Joey Fergosi was hit by a pitch bringing up Maldonado with the bases loaded and trailing by two runs. Goldston got his 10th punch out to end the game, 5-3.
Cumberland vs. MadonnaJames Hatcher shined in the second game of the double header tossing seven scoreless innings giving up just 3 hits and striking out 11 Crusaders.
Madonna starter Daniel Gore was tagged for the loss after giving up two runs in just 21/3 innings. Gore struggled to find the strike zone walking four batters. Reliever Nate Blain threw 32/3 innings just giving up one hit.
The Phoenix got the first run of the game in the bottom of the first after Gore walked the bases loaded and then a wild pitch allowed Chandler Hughes to score. Next pitch, Gore threw another wild pitch, but Maldonado was tagged out at the plate trying to score.
Cumberland struck again in the third after Maldonado walked and stole second and third to put him in a position where a ground ball would score him. Gordon did his job hitting a hard ground ball that will go down as a fielders’ choice RBI.
In the top of the fifth, Hatcher found himself in a jam as the leadoff man reached on an error. Hatcher punched out the next two batters, but walked the nine hole and Madonna leadoff Noah Renaud. Adrian Reed tagged the ball fairly well, but it hung up just long enough for Reid Bass to make the catch in left field.
The Phoenix had an opportunity to add on an insurance run in the sixth after Gordon hit a single to left. Pinch runner Corey Perkins advanced all the way to third base on an errant throw from Blain trying t o pick Perkins off with nobody out.
Blain picked up back to back strike outs on Morgan and Joey Fergosi and Bass flew out to right field to strand Perkins.
Hatcher retired the first two batters in the sixth in order before Kyle Aniol singled to left. Renaud lined out to Maldonado to end the game, 2-0.
Cumberland will be back at home this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday for a four-game set against St. Francis.
