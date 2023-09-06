BABSON PARK, Fla. — Replay came to NAIA football this season and one of the earliest beneficiaries are the Cumberland Phoenix after an overtime fumble was reversed, giving CU another chance to walk-off Webber International in central Florida 19-13 Saturday afternoon.

In overtime, the defense made a statement before Trevor Griffin intercepted a third-down play to set up a score for the win. The first play of overtime for the Phoenix was reviewed as what was initially called was a fumble on the field recovered by Webber, which would have sent the contest to a second OT. But the play was overturned and reignited CU. Workhorse running back Treylon Sheppard and quarterback Luke Holloway got it done on the ground before Holloway was able to sneak in on the goal line for a walk-off victory.

