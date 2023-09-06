BABSON PARK, Fla. — Replay came to NAIA football this season and one of the earliest beneficiaries are the Cumberland Phoenix after an overtime fumble was reversed, giving CU another chance to walk-off Webber International in central Florida 19-13 Saturday afternoon.
In overtime, the defense made a statement before Trevor Griffin intercepted a third-down play to set up a score for the win. The first play of overtime for the Phoenix was reviewed as what was initially called was a fumble on the field recovered by Webber, which would have sent the contest to a second OT. But the play was overturned and reignited CU. Workhorse running back Treylon Sheppard and quarterback Luke Holloway got it done on the ground before Holloway was able to sneak in on the goal line for a walk-off victory.
Sheppard toted the load for Cumberland rushing for 140 yards on 21 touches. The back averaged 6.7 yards per carry helping open up the offense. Holloway was efficient throwing the ball while also getting down on the ground. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 92 yards with one interception and rushed 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Veteran Nick Burge was a big factor in the game as well carrying the ball 13 times with one touchdown. He ran for 47 yards as the Phoenix totaled 249 rushing yards.
Nate Stephens caught three passes for 70 yards with a long of 57 to set up one of Cumberland’s scores.
The defense held Webber to 247 yards of total offense, 151 passing and 96 rushing. Cumberland made two stops deep in its territory that Webber was able to convert to points on the leg of kicker Zachary Van Fleet knocking down two 40-plus-yard field goals.
Webber was able to tie the game with six minutes left, but Cumberland’s defense was stingy from that point on stifling any opportunities.
Griffin led the team with eight tackles and one interception. Dez Wallace, Keenan Burnley and Derek Taylor each added six tackles. Wallace recorded a sack and two tackles for a loss. Jalen Brown added two sacks and Jeremiah Matthews picked up one. The Phoenix forced three turnovers as Matthews and Jobe each forced a fumble recovered by CU.
The Warriors were the team to get on the board first in the game as they marched down the field before stalling out in the red zone. Van Fleet made a 43-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The next drive for Cumberland, the Phoenix went 75 yards in eight plays to score and take the lead. Stephens caught a 57-yard strike from Holloway. Three plays later, Holloway punched it in from 2 yards out for the score and 7-3 Phoenix lead.
Cumberland had a great chance to add to the lead after Matthews forced and recovered a fumble on the Webber 25-yard line. But the Warriors held up for three plays before blocking a 34-yard field goal attempt.
Just before the half ended, the Phoenix were trying to get on the board again, but a pass from Holloway was tipped at the line allowing the Warriors to pick it off. Webber went down the field before stalling out in Phoenix territory, but again Van Fleet knocked in a 40-yard field goal to cut the score to 7-6 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the final drive of the frame for Cumberland set up a first-play touchdown in the fourth quarter. Burge got loose from 12 yards out to find paydirt. But the Warriors again blocked the point-after to keep the score within seven, 13-7, with 14:53 to play.
The next Warrior drive, Webber chewed up over eight minutes of play clock on 15 plays before scoring to tie the game on an Antonio Dawson 10-yard touchdown rush.
Cumberland had a chance to put it away after Sheppard went for a game-long 49-yard rush to put the Phoenix in the red zone. Cumberland wound up with a fourth and four try and, after initially lining up for a field goal, went for a power run with Holloway. But the Warriors stuffed it to take over.
Cumberland answered with a three-and-out, but the punt from Webber went off the back of CU’s Bret Robinson allowing the Warriors to jump on it in plus territory.
The defense again stepped up after a sack on the first play. Webber tried to get the first dowbn through the air, but couldn’t convert before settling to punt in the final minute. The Phoenix ran it two times to take it to overtime.
The first possession of overtime went to Webber. The Warriors were pushed way back after two penalties pushed them to second and 30. In a third-and-long situation, Webber QB Blake Birchler tossed up a deep ball over the middle that Griffin picked off and returned 25 yards before being chased down.
With the stop, all Cumberland needed was any score to win.
First play from scrimmage, Sheppard went for 2 yards, but Webber came out with the ball and flipped the momentum to their side with a stop of their own. Or so the Warriors thought.
After a lengthy review, the play was overturned with Cumberland retaining the ball with a chance to win. Holloway scampered for 6 yards on the next play and Sheppard followed with 16 yards all the way to the 1-yard line. Holloway snuck in on the goal line for the Phoenix to get out of Florida with an overtime win, 19-13.
The win pushed Cumberland to 1-1 on the season going into an early bye week. Cumberland will be back at home Sept. 16 under the Nokes-Lasater Field lights to take on Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m.
Cumberland 19, Webber International 13, overtime
Webber International|3|3|0|7|0—13
Webber International—Zachary Van Fleet 43 FG, :20.
Cumberland—Luke Holloway 2 run (Christian Carter kick), 12:22.
Webber International—Van Fleet 40 FG, :47.
Cumberland—Nick Burge 13 run (kick blocked), 14:53.
Webber International—Antonio Dawson 10 run (Van Fleet kick), 6:48.
Cumberland—Holloway 1 run.
Rushes-yards|51-249|37|96
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|7-11-1|16-29-1
Penalties-yards|2-21|7-62
RUSHING—Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 21-140, Luke Holloway 12-56, Nick Burge 13-47, Tim Pannell 3-4, Kaiden Hatchett 1-2. Webber International:Terry Weems 10-51, Jordan Griffin 15-45, Antonio Dawson 1-10, Trent Grotjan 1-3, Blake Birchler 10-(=11).
PASSING—Cumberland: Luke Holloway 7-11-1—92. Webber International: Blake Birchler 15-28-1—143, Trent Grotjan 1-1-0—8.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Nate Stephens 3-70, William Spence 1-8, Elijah Gaskin 1-7, Isaac Finch 1-7, Tim Pannell 1-0. Webber International: Avery Giddens 5-39, Tyler Romano 1-22, Julian Cervante 2-19, Logan Heath 2-19, Asaivien McWilliams 1-18, Terry Weems 2-13, Jordan Griffin 1-12, Richard Dunbar 1-6, Reynald Fleuriv 1-3.
BLOCKED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Christian Carter 34 (blocked).
