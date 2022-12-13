Phoenix win two duals in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland picked up two big wins in duals against Central Baptist and host Huntingdon last Saturday.
The Phoenix started the day with a 43-3 win over Central Baptist, which is receiving votes in the top 20 poll. The Broncos picked up the first win as David Corretjer defeated Ellis Haney at 125 with a 5-2 decision. Pacey Njadusk then picked up a win via forfeit to put Cumberland up 6-3.
Jared Dinh won by a tech fall 16-1 for five more points for the Phoenix followed by a 9-2 for Ramiro Mosquera. Lebanon High-graduate Eli Clemmons pinned Gkkerni Ramos in the second period to give Cumberland a 20-3 lead.
The Broncos forfeited the next four weight class and River Henry won a 3-1 decision over Darron Harvey for the 47-3 victory.
Cumberland had a much closer match with NCAA Division II Huntingdon, but came out on top 29-9.
Ellis Haney started the match with a pin to put CU up by six. Njadusak then dropped a 12-7 decision to Cole Blalock at 133.
At 141, Dinh posted another tech fall winning 16-0 in the first over Kyron Sank for a 11-3 lead. The Hawks forfeited the 149-weight class. Clemmons continues his roll with a 11-5 decision over David Burgess.
Ethan Gomez lost a 165 in tie breakers before Anthony Pyron posted a 8-2 decision over Gabriel Pittman. Austin Antcliffe lost a tight 3-2 decision at 184, but Kadin Stutzman and Henry each picked up wins by decision to close out the win and cap the 2-0 day.
Cumberland will be in action against some good opponents this upcoming weekend as the Phoenix will head down to Lakeland, Fla., to participate in the Fire Duals hosted by Southeastern.
