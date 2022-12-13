Phoenix win two duals in Montgomery

Former Lebanon High standout Eli Clemmons (left) collected two wins for Cumberland last Saturday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cumberland picked up two big wins in duals against Central Baptist and host Huntingdon last Saturday.

The Phoenix started the day with a 43-3 win over Central Baptist, which is receiving votes in the top 20 poll. The Broncos picked up the first win as David Corretjer defeated Ellis Haney at 125 with a 5-2 decision. Pacey Njadusk then picked up a win via forfeit to put Cumberland up 6-3.

